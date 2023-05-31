Thousands of years ago the head of a child was delivered as a divine offering on the southern coast of Peru to adore the ancestors, call for the rain and implore for the fertility of the land. A sacrifice that could have served as a gift to the god Kon, the origin of all creation, or to the feminine divinity that embodied Mother Earth, represented with prominent breasts and wrapped in iconography of animals and plants: outstanding deities of the pre-Inca civilization that planted the giant geoglyphs that can still be seen traced on the Jumana pampas, in the current Ica region, 500 kilometers south of Lima.

Before the bloody beheading, the little victim consumed San Pedro cactus, a thorny plant with strong hallucinogenic properties. The evidence is revealed by the toxicological analysis of the hair samples of the 22 mummies found by a team of archaeologists from the University of Warsaw (Poland) in the imposing ruins of the ceremonial center of Cahuachi, a sacred place of the ancient capital of civilization. born.

The discovery of these preserved human remains, corresponding to various periods of cultural development of that civilization, exposes the oldest known use in the southern region of this cactus, native to the north of the country and a source of mescaline, a psychedelic drug used in ritual ceremonies. and by traditional medicine from pre-Hispanic times to the present day.

The levels of the substance found in the boy’s hair, whose sex and age the investigators have not been able to reveal, also constitute the first evidence that some of the victims who became trophy heads received stimulants before they died. Something never evidenced before in a nazca mummy.

In the locks of the skull of a woman, psychoactive substances from the coca leaf were also detected. An important offering that the Inca Empire —which would establish itself in the area a thousand years later— used to establish status in the social hierarchy, as payment and funerary gift. Other hair samples from the mummies also found traces of Banisteriopsis caapi, better known as liana, the main active ingredient in ayahuasca, a source of harmine and harmaline, two compounds used in modern antidepressants.

“Based on the components found in the infant, it can be thought that the sacrifice ritual implied that the child was given this sacred drink made of hallucinogenic substances, or perhaps he inhaled them as smoke,” says Gabriel Pietro, professor of archeology. Andean at the University of Florida. A strange case for the specialist, “because the trophy heads used to correspond to warriors,” he recounts.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The late Nazca iconography studied to date, coupled with the fact that most of the trophy heads found belong to adult men, suggest that they may have been killed in war. On the contrary, the study results support the idea that mummy heads dating to the early period of this civilization could have been obtained from ritually sacrificed victims, rather than during the wars that would later dominate the region. “The appearance of the child’s head tells us that it could have been a very special ceremony”, Pietro clarifies.

Evidence for the first trade route of ancient plants

The archaeological investigation, published in the journal Journal of Archeological Science and part of the Nazca Project, a long-running archaeological program that began in 1982, also sheds new clues about the region’s first trade route for psychotropic plants, the consumption of which dates back to 100 B.C. C. until 450 d. c.

The substances detected in the hair of the mummies, corresponding to coca plants and the Banisteriopsis caapi plant, are not native to the coastal region. This supports the hypothesis that they were probably transported through the Andes Mountains, from northern Peru or the Amazon region. According to the study authors, the substances ingested during the rituals changed over time: while ayahuasca and mescaline became less favoured, coca use became more common after the Wari, the first Imperial State from Peru, conquered Nazca around the year 750 AD. c.

“Although the new finding in Cahuachi indicates that the use of coca, an Andean crop, is not present in this area until the Wari culture begins to take on relevance in the territory, it could be due to different phenomena,” says Pietro, for whom The development of this civilization was not about an absolute conquest over the Nazca people, “but about a continuous interaction between these two societies, which influenced each other.”

The archaeologist maintains the suspicion that the evidence of coca in the samples of some of the recently found mummies could be due to the influence of practices brought by the inhabitants of the Peruvian highlands.

“The people of the coast did not harvest coca, an activity that was common in contemporary societies of the mountains, which possibly, in addition to their expansion intentions, had to face climatic challenges that forced them to migrate to the southwest coast, bringing with them they the habit of chewing ”, exposes the expert. “However, we need more studies of human remains to test the different theories of what happened to this culture,” he clarifies.

Trophy heads to worship the gods

The Nazca civilization was a hierarchical society developed on the desert coastal zone of Peru. A plain permanently lashed by the sun and embedded in an extensive basin on which this town built the Cahuachi Center. Made up of adobe and mud pyramids built on hillsides, the pre-Inca people used to go to this ceremonial center to carry out their sacred activities.

The architectural layout that can still be seen today, where the veneration of the gods was carried out, reveals to the experts that this construction “was a temporary residence, in which possibly only an exclusive priestly caste inhabited.” “Everything seems to indicate that the Nazcas made great pilgrimages and processions during certain times of the year,” says the specialist from the University of Florida.

Both the arid conditions of the area, which allowed the natural preservation of human remains throughout the centuries, and the elaborate mummification process carried out by this pre-Hispanic people, have allowed us to learn more about their culture. “Human sacrifice consisted of a complex ritual with different preparation steps. After selecting the victims, they had to be prepared with food and special treatment to start the ceremony”, explains Pietro.

The elaboration of the trophy skulls involved a delicate process of curing the remains. Once the head was decapitated and the entrails extracted, the victims’ eyelids and mouths were sealed with thorns extracted from acacias or the huarango tree, endemic species of the region. “What we still don’t know is how they healed the skin,” clarifies the archaeologist.

As the mummies recovered by the Polish scientists show, “a hole was drilled for the sacrificed at the height of their foreheads, through which a rope was passed that later allowed the divine trophy to be tied and displayed hanging in special places,” Pietro says.

In the different burial sites, in addition to human remains, the archaeologists found a variety of funerary objects: ceramic vessels with fantastic figures, weaving tools, a chuspa —the bag made from an animal bladder to transport coca leaves that still used today by the inhabitants of the Andean region of South America—and different textiles. “The Nazcas made their cotton fabrics, decorated with yarns of dyed llama or alpaca wool,” Pietro details.

Since there are no written records of this time period, all that can be known about the Nazca and other nearby cultures comes from archaeological investigations. “And each new study sheds some knowledge to better understand how this civilization lived,” says the specialist.

The preservation of naturally mummified bodies in the Nazca Basin and nearby areas, along with trophy skulls, provides an opportunity to analyze which psychoactive plants and for what purposes were used on the southern Peruvian coast. The toxicological analyzes and advances of modern science also allow a better understanding of ancient medicine, the religiosity of those peoples of ancient Peru and the long-distance traceability of the consumption of commercial plants. Important challenges that still involve so many mysteries in pre-Hispanic history.

To date, the archaeologist teams have been able to recover more than 150 specimens of mummies in the territorial settlements inhabited by the Nazca culture. “But, taking into account the territorial extension that it inhabited, there are still many more secrets to discover about this amazing civilization”, reveals Pietro.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.