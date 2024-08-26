Sabinas, Coahuila.- Rescuers who have been working for 85 days in the galleries of the El Pinabete mine, in the municipality of Sabinas, Coahuila, found this Monday the skeletal remains of one of the six miners who were still to be recovered.

The federal Public Security Secretariat reported that the work of the rescuers revealed the human remains of one of the miners, which gave way to reinforced security in the area, located about 70 meters below the surface.

“During a day marked by the efforts of the rescue teams, biological evidence of one of the trapped miners was exposed, so the protocol for the recovery of findings established by the Unified Command, made up of the National Coordination of Civil Protection (CNPC); the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE); the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena); and the Attorney General of the State of Coahuila de Zaragoza, was activated,” the official statement said. “Actions were also implemented to structurally reinforce the area and begin, under safe conditions, the extraction of the material that covers the skeletal remains. This includes the placement of frames and the recovery of the remains, which will allow the identification process to continue to provide certainty to the affected families.”

During the first months of this year, the bodies of four of the 10 miners trapped in the flash flood that occurred on August 3, 2022 were located at different times.

The federal authority reported that in April they informed the relatives that the remains found belong to the miners Hugo Tijerina Amaya, Jorge Luis Martínez Valdez, Jaime Montelongo Pérez and José Rogelio Moreno Morales. The federal government will subject the recently found skeletal remains to a forensic examination and, once they are identified, they will first inform the relatives and then make the results public. “The excavation operations continue in the areas indicated by the specialists as those with the highest probability of finding them. The objective remains to locate and identify the remaining miners trapped in the El Pinabete mine,” reported the SSP.