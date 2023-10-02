2,000 years ago, the Quemados hill in Cordoba witnessed several battles with proboscidians or placental mammals from Africa. At that time, elephants acted like real war tanks. His imposing presence in battle was synonymous with power and victory. The hill, located in the vicinity of the Guadalquivir River, was the area where the Tartessians, the first settlers of Córdoba, settled and where the battles between the Roman and Carthaginian troops took place.

More than two millennia later, in 2020, just a few days before the Government declared a state of alarm due to Covid-19, archaeologists found during an emergency excavation a carpal from the right hoof of a large, dead elephant. between the end of the 4th century and the middle of the 1st century BC. A discovery that has not seen the light of day until today, since researchers have been studying the circumstances under which the elephant died.

The importance of the discovery is such that, although experts invite us to be cautious until researchers at El Silo – the archaeological warehouse of the province of Cordoba – confirm it, it could be one of the elephants used by the armies of Hannibal or Julius Caesar. , since there are written testimonies of the presence of pachydemos in ancient wars carried out in Iberian lands that faced Carthaginians and Romans. Among them, the famous Punic Wars.

Along with the elephant’s carpal, 17 African bolaños were also found that were fired from catapults in the aforementioned battles between the two powers of the time, in addition to various weapons, fibulas, coins and mills from different periods.

In this same place, a bust of Emperor Claudius, dated between the years 41 and 54, and a red clay cup very common in the final period of the Bronze Age, were discovered in previous excavations. Both pieces are exhibited in the Archaeological Museum of Córdoba.

Surprise find



Curiously, the important discovery came as a result of the works to install specialized equipment in the provincial hospital to detect and treat cancer, donated by businessman Amancio Ortega. The machine provided by the textile and real estate magnate was a linear accelerator for the early treatment of different tumors, which required being mounted in an underground bunker for safety.

«The company that was installing it discovered these remains. That’s why they hired an archeology company that carried out this small excavation,” says Adolfo Molina, government delegate in Córdoba. A discovery that certifies that the province had enormous territorial potential in the Tartessian era and, therefore, the depth of its lands still hide historical relics to be discovered.