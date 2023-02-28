The Argentine Diego Barría, in an image of his social networks. RR.SS.

Argentine Diego Barría, 32, had been missing since Saturday, February 18. The quad that he was driving was found destroyed on a beach in the Patagonian province of Chubut, but the searches in the surroundings did not give any clue to his whereabouts. The resolution of the case came eight days later at the hands of two fishermen, who this Sunday brought to the police human remains located inside a small shark that they had captured. A tattoo recognized by the family allowed Barría to be identified and justice is now working to try to clarify what happened.

Barría, father of three children, was last seen shortly before midnight on the 18th, when he was returning to his country house by quadricycle. On the way he had stopped to say hello to some fisherman friends and told his wife that he was a little late. However, that night he did not return and the next either. He also did not answer any messages or phone calls. In the absence of news, his relatives decided to go to the police to report the disappearance.

The agents began to rake the area where the trace was lost and after 40 hours of searching they located his destroyed quadricycle and a little further away the dented helmet and split in two at the bottom. Barria’s body, however, had vanished. “Give it chubby!!!!! We don’t give anymore. Please appear. I’m strong for the kids but I don’t know until when… don’t be rebellious, give us a sign!!!”, his wife, Virginia Brugger, had written on social mediaa couple of days before receiving the call that notified him of the discovery.

According to the reported account of the fishermen, on Sunday they caught three dogfish, a species of shark about 1.50 meters long, in the waters off Caleta Olivia. When they opened the animal to remove the entrails, they found skin, fat, and human flesh. The remains corresponded to a forearm and the tattoo of a green and red rose was still recognizable. That detail allowed his family to identify him, although the police have anticipated that a DNA test will be carried out. “We and the prosecution need to do it scientifically,” commissioner Cristian Ansaldo told local media.

Ansaldo explained that they work with divers in the sea and with dogs on land to continue the search for more remains. The objective is also to find clues to find out why Barría entered the water and how it is possible that he was eaten by a shark.

“One of the strongest hypotheses is that it collided with a rock and the body was carried away by the sea, but we are going to handle all the hypotheses with the evidence found in the place,” said the commissioner. “That day there was a tidal wave, experts went to the place, and the vehicle will be analyzed to establish how the accident happened, because the vehicle was found further towards the coast but it could have been moved by the waves,” he added.

“My heart went with you! I love you forever, ”his wife fired him on the networks.

