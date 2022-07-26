On Sunday, July 24, China sent the Long March 5B carrier rocket into space from Wenchang in the southern island province of Hainan. A new solar-powered laboratory was being transported on it, to be added to the Tiangong Space Station.

Nevertheless, the Asian country has alarmed that the debris could crash into the surface of the Earth. The problem is that nobody knows where and, according to experts, the impact will be at high speed.

After the latest launch in China, the heavy-lift rocket, which is 53.6 meters tall and weighs 837,500 kilograms, had a rather risky design, which would some remnants of the core do not burn when entering the atmosphereso it would impact the Earth.

As reported by ‘The Washington Post’, scientists say that the probability of such an event happening is low. However, the possibility is not eliminated. In fact, they themselves indicate that China is taking unnecessary risks.

The launch was from Wenchang in the southern island province of Hainan.



This is because the country has already had two similar launches. In the case of the Long March “it detached from its first stage of 23 tons in orbit,” according to the aforementioned newspaper.

According to the experts’ report, this would indicate that the artifact will be circling the earth, making it difficult to follow its travel path and know where it will land.

China and space debris

The rocket took off on July 24, 2022.

Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, noted that China “was not meeting responsible standards with respect to its space debris.”

The Asian country denies the accusations. What’s more, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the chances of damage are “extremely low.”



Added to this was Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics, who wrote on his Twitter account that he hoped China would create a design without any risk.

Even authors of an article published in the journal ‘Nature Astronomy’ stated that: “Launch providers have access to technologies and mission designs today that could eliminate the need for most uncontrolled re-entries.”

On the other hand, there are scientists who think that the probabilities are quite low and that it is not necessary to change the design.

Despite everything, and according to the numerous victories with space flights, President Xi Jinping continues with his goal of making China a space power.

