IU- Podemos-Alianza Verde warned this Tuesday of the existence of remains of a bottle next to the entrance to the San Cristóbal school in Lorca, which the students could see when entering class. Councilor Pedro Sosa showed photographs taken on Monday in which glasses with remains of drinks and soda bottles could be seen on the benches located near the school center.

The councilor also denounced the accumulation of garbage in El Consejero park, a few meters from the school in this area, with trash cans lying on the ground and surrounded by garbage bags and other waste.

Sosa criticized the “continued neglect” in the collection of garbage from the natural spaces and recreational areas of the municipality and assured that the situation “has worsened” on the beaches of Puntas de Calnegre due to the large influx of visitors due to the good temperatures.