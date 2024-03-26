FSB General Mikhailov: the head of the GUR of Ukraine remains a legitimate target for Russia

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) remains a legitimate target for Russia, said retired FSB General Alexander Mikhailov.

“If he gets caught in the optical sight, he will be finished. They won’t specifically send someone to Ukraine because of this, so as not to risk the lives of soldiers and officers,” Mikhailov said. According to him, the Russian opposition in Ukraine also “walks under God.”

Earlier, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov answered the question of why the head of Ukrainian intelligence and his colleagues are still alive.

Budanov is a legal target for the Russian Armed Forces, like everyone who commits crimes against Russia Alexander Bortnikov FSB director

According to the head of the special service, “everything is ahead.”

Budanov trained at a secret CIA base near the Russian border

In 2014, the CIA created a network of spy bases with 12 secret facilities along the Russian-Ukrainian border. The New York Times learned this in February. As a result, Kyiv became an intelligence gathering center for the United States. In particular, these bases trained elite Ukrainian special forces called “Detachment 2245”; they captured Russian drones and communications equipment so that CIA specialists could reverse engineer them and crack Moscow’s encryption systems. One of the graduates was the current head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov.

It also turned out that Budanov, while in Detachment 2245, participated in the landing in Crimea, but collided with a Russian special forces unit and was forced to retreat. Also, the current head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine was sent for treatment to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the United States after being wounded during actions in the Donbass.

GUR representative Andrei Yusov said that more than ten assassination attempts were made on Budanov. Moreover, such a number of attempts have been made over the past ten years.

Budanov and Zelensky agreed on tactics to combat Russia

On February 21, sociologists from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology conducted public opinion polls among the population regarding the most significant political figures. It turned out that the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has lost his popularity, while the ex-commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov topped the rating.

At the same time, Budanov remained the only general in Zelensky’s circle against whom Zelensky has no complaints. Military expert Vasily Dandykin explained that it is the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate who is responsible for attempts to commit terrorist attacks on Russian territory, and the Ukrainian leader wants to adhere to such tactics.