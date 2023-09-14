Home page politics

Germany, France and Great Britain do not want to lift existing sanctions against Iran because of its nuclear program. Because Iran is not complying with the pact, they are working at the EU level to ensure that the sanctions remain in force, as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced.

Vienna – Under the 2015 pact intended to prevent the Islamic Republic from developing nuclear weapons, sanctions were originally planned to be lifted in mid-October. dpa