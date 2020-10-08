Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan used to eat Gaiichi fish and plain bread with great fervor. Whenever Paswan came to his parliamentary constituency, the workers and their favorite people used to get fresh fish of pokhar and get it made.

After public meetings and meetings, he used to sit and dine with workers and his supporters with great love. Political and social discussions were held during this period. During this time various types of social problems were also solved. During his visit to Hajipur parliamentary constituency, Paswan used to meet his workers separately and listen to them. By talking to them, a lot of trust was generated in people. People used to be happy. His work was also done. He always strived for the development of Hajipur. The East Central Railway, the zonal office of the Indian Railways at Hajipur was brought by him. Similarly, he was also instrumental in the construction of Gandhi Setu. Apart from this, he will be remembered up to 10 for his significant contribution to the all-round development of Hajipur city.

Whose tongue used to say all the time – Hajipur is my mother

In the parliamentary journey from 1977 to 2020, whose tongue was used to call Hajipur all the time, Ram Vilas Paswan was no longer there, he got a lot of votes in the Hajipur parliamentary constituency which got so many votes in 1977 that his The name was recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records and the people of the same earth gave an opportunity to break their own electoral record in the 1989 election. The political journey that started after this, he went on to touch new heights with every step. The people of Hajipur supported him on the steps from floor to hail.

Not only this, when expressed his inability to contest the 2019 elections due to his declining health, the region sent his brother Pashupati Paras to Parliament as his own counterpart. Such was the magical personality of Ram Vilas ji who made every person he came in contact with. He used to start his speech in every meeting with a very effective sentence – I call Hajipur my mother – I have gone to light the lamp in the hut where darkness has been shadowed for centuries. Along with this, he went to the gardener who used to say that a good gardener is the one who irrigates all the flowers of the garden with equal price and makes them bloom. This was the philosophy of his political life.

After assuming the responsibility of Labor Welfare Minister, Railway Minister, Coal and Land Elements Minister in the Union Cabinet, he was still serving the responsibility of Food and Supplies Minister that Kaal snatched them from us. He is also credited for the establishment of six new rail zones in the country, including the East Central Railway at Hajipur. He considered Hajipur as his mother, so not only one or two, he also gave many big gifts in his region, which is the identity of development of Hajipur.

Hajipur will always remember the son who gifted Hajipur

Hajipur has always been self-sufficient to hand over several gifts of development to a small town. Ram Vilas will miss Paswan. Paswan established several institutions here in this town town, immediately next to the state capital. Whatever the responsibility of the ministry, Ram Vilas Paswan played Hajipur definitely made the center of any major activity of that ministry.

It was for this reason that in 2002, as the Minister of Railways, the zonal office of East Central Railway was established in Hajipur. The East Central Railway is known as Hajipur even after the residence of many officers in Patna. Similarly, in 1994, the Institute of Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology opened in the industrial area of ​​Hajipur. Major institutes like the Institute of Hotel Management in 1998 and Niper in 2007 were the result of the efforts of Ram Vilas Paswan. Later, even though the development of these premier institutions fell prey to local politics, in a small town like Hajipur, students from far flung areas of the country come here to study. In CIPET, students of Hajipur and many surrounding districts are completing their studies and doing jobs or business in many places of the country. Even after several years of the establishment of NIPER, the potential development of this institution has not been done. But even today students from Sudur Kashmir and South Kerala state come here to study. Local students have also benefited from this. In such a situation, Hajipur will always keep them in his heart for these gifts of Ram Vilas Paswan who gave his mother status to Hajipur.