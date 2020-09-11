Highlights: A month ago in Sehore district, husband and wife died due to fire in the fire

All people are surprised after the revelations in PM report

Doctors revealed, both were young men

Both of them adopted a child to show society

Sehore

To live life like a husband and wife, 2 young men got married and adopted a child to hide the secret. One day there was some dispute between the two, then the wife set fire. When the wife scorched in this accident and ran to save the husband, he also got scorched badly. Both died during treatment.

The PM report that came out after the death, people are stunned. Shocking facts have been revealed in this report. The PM report of the woman received by the police revealed that she was not a woman. The reality of these two has been revealed by PM report. Both young men were living as husband and wife.

According to the information, a young man resident of Shujalpur fell in love with a young man resident of Kalapipal Bheswa. In 2012, the two decided to live together. The family of the male youth also gave consent, while the female youth did not have a family. After love marriage, both of them started living in Sehore. Two years later, the family pressured the child, and the elder brother’s son was adopted.

It is being told that there was a fight between the husband and wife on the night of 11 August 2020. After the quarrel, the wife set herself on fire and in an attempt to save her husband also got burnt. Both were admitted to Bhopal for treatment, where the wife died on August 12 and husband on August 16, while undergoing treatment.

Secrets revealed by postmortem report

When the postmortem report of the death of both came to the police, all were taken aback. It was not a woman but a man living as a wife. Both young men lived together as husband and wife.

Asp said this

In the case, ASP Sameer Yadav said that an incident had taken place in August in which a woman named Devkunwar was burnt, in an attempt to save her husband Vikram Singh Mewada was also burnt. Both were hospitalized. PM reports of both have come after the death. According to doctors, the woman who was living as a wife in it was a man and these people were leading a married life for 8 years.