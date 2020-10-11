The precious raw material is mainly used in cars. Anyone who is convinced of a comeback in this industry should rely on the metal. By Emmeran Eder, Euro am Sonntag

It is the most expensive and at the same time the least known precious metal in the world. The price of rhodium recently hit a new all-time high of $ 14,750 per troy ounce. The raw material is mainly obtained as a by-product from the mining of platinum and palladium, and rarely also from the mining of nickel and copper. There are no mines specializing in rhodium.

Only 25 tons a year

South Africa is by far the largest mining area for rhodium. About 80 percent of the metal comes from there. Other important producing countries are Russia, Canada and Zimbabwe. Rhodium is very rare. In 2019, 20 tons were mined in South Africa and five tons in the rest of the world. In comparison, gold last year had a total of 2,500 tons.

The dominant areas of application are catalytic converters for gasoline or diesel engines in the automotive sector. This is followed by catalysts in the chemical and glass industries. There the metal is used to coat glass because it has a high reflectivity. It can be found in mirrors, mirror telescopes, TV and computer screens. The need for rhodium in this sector has been growing for years because it is heat-resistant and protects against contamination.

To a very small extent, investors also buy bars and coins made of rhodium. It is also used to a lesser extent in fertilizer production.

China drives demand

The price of the raw material has risen significantly since May. First, because production in South Africa stalled, as some platinum mines were temporarily closed or were only partially in operation due to the lockdown.

From June the Chinese economy picked up again and with it the demand for cars and trucks. Since the Chinese auto industry is the largest in the world, it requires a lot of rhodium. In addition, the emissions standards for cars in the Middle Kingdom have been massively tightened again this year. The most populous country on earth now has the world’s strictest regulations for reducing nitrogen oxides. In order to comply with this, more rhodium is processed in the catalysts, which greatly fueled the demand for the metal.

ETFs don’t matter

Stricter emissions regulations have also been introduced in India and Europe. Since around three times as much rhodium is used in gasoline engines than in diesel engines, the lowering of the limit values ​​in the Asian countries has a significantly greater impact than on the old continent. Because proportionally far more passenger cars fill up with gasoline than diesel in Asia than in Europe. “A strong increase in the demand for rhodium usually leads to a significant increase in the price of the metal because mine production cannot follow suit so quickly,” says Hans-Günter Ritter, Head of Precious Metals Trading at Heraeus. This circumstance recently caused the rapidly rising prices.

In contrast to the other precious metals, purchases of ETFs or ETCs by investors are irrelevant. Not even the futures market, as there are no futures on rhodium.

The rhodium price is currently correcting somewhat. However, this should not last long. Because the supply of the raw material in the main producing country in southern Africa this year should be 20 percent below the previous year. On the one hand because of the mine closings during the lockdown, on the other hand because of the temporary closure of the refinery of Anglo American Platinum, the largest producer of the metal.

Lots of material in refineries

There is currently a lot of unprocessed material there. It will be a long process before it leaves the refinery. “Global demand also fell in 2020, but not as much as supply. That should lead to higher prices in the medium term,” says Ritter. Especially since the rhodium-rich mines on the Cape are increasingly reaching the limits of their capacities. Investors can bet on increasing prices with an ETC (ISIN: DE 000 A1K JHG 8) from Xtrackers. This is deposited with physical rhodium.

The annual fee is 0.45 percent. However, the spread is high at four percent and the paper is not very liquid. A course is only given a few times a day.

The main risks lie in car sales in Europe if there is a renewed lockdown in major countries on the continent. Then the current supply deficit for rhodium could shift into equilibrium, which would have a negative effect on the price of the raw material.

High volatility

Buyers must also be aware that the price of rhodium fluctuates extremely high. During the financial crisis in 2008, for example, it climbed to $ 10,000 an ounce and then plummeted to $ 1,000. At the start of the lockdown in March this year, it fell from $ 13,500 to $ 6,000. That is why only investors who are very willing to take risks should invest in the metal, since in addition to high profits, high losses are also possible.