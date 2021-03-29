VJonathan Stern had his second breakdown six years ago. He sat paralyzed in the chair for hours, couldn’t get up, couldn’t call for help. “I felt completely powerless,” he reports. A month later he went into therapy. Stern believes that he broke because of the pressure to perform. “I had the feeling: I can’t do it. I can’t keep up with the others. ”Because the others had relationships, love, sex. On the other hand, he hadn’t even kissed a woman. “I kept asking myself: Why can’t I just be normal?” Even today, at 33, Stern is still waiting for the first kiss. But he has finally overcome his self-doubts.

Jonathan Stern is an “absolute beginner”. This is what adults call themselves who have never been in a relationship. Or how Stern has never kissed or slept with another person. Jonathan Stern’s real name is different. He is a tall man with long, curly hair, he wears a silver chain with the symbol of a metal band. Posters from AC / DC and Led Zeppelin hang on the walls of his small apartment near Offenbach, and there are three electric guitars in the corner. Everything about Stern screams for loud, hard music. But then he begins to tell, and his voice sounds calm, almost gentle.