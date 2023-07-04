The charismatic and talented artist Relays B He has forged a strong connection with Mexico, and in 2023 he will spare no effort to win even more Mexican hearts. This time, the singer will take his music to various cities in the country, allowing everyone to participate in this incredible musical phenomenon. It is important to be vigilant, since Rels B plans to give concerts in the following cities:

August 18: Centennial Coliseum, Torreón

August 19: DALE MIXX, Monterrey

August 23: GNP Seguros Forum, Mérida

August 25: GNP Seguros Auditorium, Puebla

August 26: Josefa Ortíz De Domínguez Auditorium, Querétaro

August 29: VFG Arena, Guadalajara

September 1: CUM Stadium, Hermosillo

September 2: Plaza de Toros, Tijuana

After the amazing SOLD OUT at Foro Sol, where Rels B fans had the opportunity to enjoy an epic night and sing along with the artist, the singer doesn’t want to stop pampering his Mexican fans. Therefore, he has decided to undertake a Mexico tour to conquer new stages and take their music to every corner of Mexico.

Rels B comes with a new single on the microphone!

Rels B has released their new single titled “No Cat (MEOW)”, which is now available to be heard and accompanied by its music video. This new theme promises to captivate all the artist’s fans, who admire his talent, his sentimental lyrics and his ability to turn each story into a musical success.

One of Rels B’s most outstanding qualities is his humility, a characteristic that distinguishes him as an independent artist with clear objectives: to do what he passionately loves and to help those who, like him, are starting from the bottom. His influence on the urban music genre is indisputable, becoming a global benchmark and one of the most influential current artists.

Rels B has announced that it will extend its stay in Mexico with a tour that will include the cities of Torreón, Monterrey, Mérida, Puebla, Querétaro, Guadalajara, Hermosillo and Tijuana.

Tickets will be available at presale exclusively for Citibanamex clients on July 4, 2023starting at 11:00 a.m.. The next day, July 5thtickets will be at sale to the general public at the ticket offices of the different venues, as well as through www.ticketmaster.com.mx for Guadalajara, and through www.eticket.mx for Merida, Puebla and Querétaro.

About Rels B: Rels B, whose real name is Daniel Heredia Vidal, was born on October 18, 1993 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. He is a renowned Spanish rapper, singer and music producer who has left an indelible mark on the music industry.

With songs like “A mí”, “Baila más” and “La Última Canción”, Rels B has managed to win the hearts of its audience and position itself as one of the great exponents of the genre. His latest single, “How Did You Sleep?”, has captivated his fans, who are eagerly awaiting his next release.