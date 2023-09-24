With the presence of thousands of young people, banners and the flag of our country, the Spanish singer was received for the third time, Daniel Heredia artistically known as Relays B, who gave a megaconcert at the Club Cultural Deportivo, in Chorrillos. At this event, she presented her new album ‘Afroloba’ and sang her best hits.

The screams grew louder, men and women called ‘Flaco’ to start the night. Some fans did not hesitate to use his image to dress him as president as a sign of admiration.

The wait was over, the ‘Como Doristes’ singer appeared on stage surprisingly with the main song from his new album ‘Afroloba’. Full of lights and staging, he captivated his audience and did not hesitate to dedicate a few words to his followers.

Rels B unexpectedly appeared on stage with the title track from their new album, ‘Afroloba’. Photo: Bárbara Mamani/La República

“Good night, Lima. We recorded 30 songs to sing tonight. Everything is sung here mommy, the old and the new tonight in Peru, let’s go up,” she indicated.

The urban artist, who has already known how to win the hearts of Peruvians, performed his best hits such as ‘3:45’, ‘You have the gift’, ‘Pa’ Quierorte’ and the most anticipated of the night ‘How you slept’.

Peruvian food lover

The new revelation of hip hop dedicated a few minutes to toast with his audience and took advantage of the moment to ask one of his fans for the flag of our country and talk about Peruvian gastronomy.

The urban artist performed his best hits such as ‘3:45’, ‘You have the gift’. Photo: Bárbara Mamani/La República

“Yesterday I ate incredibly crazy, my goodness, like they eat in Lima. You’re going to have to send me some tapers home for food, a cebichito, those things,” she stated.

The night continued to dazzle, songs like ‘Baila más’, ‘Como siempre’ and ‘Sin gato’ fostered a more romantic atmosphere, until it was time for ‘Un rodeo’. Thousands of young people jumped and sang to the rhythm of the music.

The crowd of people present celebrated the fun to the fullest, music full of poetry that moved the hearts of each one of them. Likewise, they did not miss any lyrics of the songs and took advantage of the opportunity to make the floors in every corner of the stage vibrate.

With the flag in hand, the popular ‘Flaco’ also performed his song ‘The Prison’, in which he explains the pressure and prejudices of fame. Despite the new challenges that come for his career, he knows that he cannot stop being who he is.

“This song is called prison, it makes me remember the good and the bad that I have experienced. “Of the dream I had and it came true,” she said.

Rels B thanked all the fans for having incredible energy at the event. Photo: Bárbara Mamani/La República

Grateful to his audience

The fun was just beginning. The smile was indelible for all the fans, the audience’s favorite hits were sung such as ‘The Last Song’, ‘It’s Better We Don’t See You’, ‘Far From You’, ‘The Island’ and ‘To Me’. The Mallorcan was amazed by his fans and thanked all the fans for having incredible energy at the event.

“10 out of 10, many old and new songs have been sung very loudly and I remain at your feet, thank you very much, thank you for tonight, thank you with all my heart,” he assured.

Likewise, he invited one of his fans to the stage to sing ‘May you do well’ and together they performed a duet. After that, she thanked him with a big hug. The madness returned when she sang ‘Smile’, the audience did not want to miss any moment of this show, so they took the opportunity to record every minute of this romantic piece.

Finally, the emblematic moment arrived, Rels B closed with a flourish by singing ‘What’s around here’, one of their most popular hits in the entire history of urban hip hop. Accompanied by the Peruvian flag, he decided to dedicate his last lyrics on stage, in the same way he offered a few words on the screens showing his love and admiration for the Peruvian public.