The government plans to spend one billion euros in key sectors for relocation. There are some years, this toothbrush production line was in China and put lcompany in difficulty. The buyer chose to relocate everything to Beauvais, in the Oise. Olivier Remoissonenet, director of the Brosserie Française, explains: ” The fact of no longer being dependent on “made in elsewhere” has enabled us to launch a multitude of products that we would not have imagined seven years ago. “.

Return to France at a cost. As a result of the layoffs, the company has grown from 78 employees to 24. ” We were a small family by working together, we create links, then we had to roll up our sleeves », Testifies Angélique Brebant, employee of the Brosserie. A change that the boss and his employees had to carry out without help. To relaunch theeconomy, the government wants to better support industrial relocations. 15 billion euros are on the table, including 1 billion euros in direct aid. To obtain them, you must submit a project on a dedicated site. The selection criteria are still blurry but the targeted sectors are known: agrifood, health, electronics and connected objects.