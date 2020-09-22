For Guillaume Denoix de Saint-Marc, spokesperson and director of the French Association of Victims of Terrorism (AFTV), terrorism linked to radical Islam remains present.

“We can see that we are in terror and this terror is all the more significant today as the threat is still there, coming from the same ideology”, analysis Guillaume Denoix de Saint-Marc, spokesperson and director general of the French Association of Victims of Terrorism (AFVT), Tuesday, September 22 on franceinfo, after the testimony of the director of human resources of Charlie Hebdo. Marika Bret let it be known that she had to move urgently a week ago, when leaving the court, a day of trial for the January 2015 attacks, because her safety was no longer assured at home.

franceinfo: Marika Bret, the HRD of Charlie Hebdo, warns about the climate of hatred which is still current. What do you think of his approach?

Guillaume Denoix de Saint-Marc : She is absolutely right, we should have reacted a long time ago. There is an ideological fight against radical Salafism that we refuse to see. We believed that simply by the judicial and security aspects, we could fight against them. But it’s an ideology, so we have to fight in the agora, we have to constantly tackle the arguments, we have to defend our values, we have to act with schools, high schools. We must not let anything pass, constantly the values ​​of the republic are put at odds, are pushed. It is not about racism, it is about defending the universal values ​​of Human Rights and this can only be done through work, certainly safe, but also through educational work, confrontation of ideas, to defend what is the basis of our civilization.

Marika Bret had to move urgently after threats. For you, does this show that the danger is still present?

This underlines something that we feel good at the French Association of Victims of Terrorism, since we are a civil party in more than 80 cases, that we follow cases that date back to the 1970s. It is that terrorism is still there. there and that terrorism linked to radical Islam is more than present. There were still attacks against French interests in Niger in August, to mention only the latest events. Constantly there are attacks all over the world linked to this movement. The danger has changed but the danger has been the same for many years and we have not yet succeeded in eradicating it because we have not yet tackled the source which is the radical ideology behind and which can feed other different radical ideologies, in counterpoint. We are in extreme tension and as long as we have not succeeded in appeasing all this, in calmly defending our values ​​and in talking to young people – because it is often young people who are recruited by extremists – we will have lost control. fight.

Do you understand the victims who refused to testify at the trial of the January 2015 attacks?

Of course we understand them. That is why there is a special court that has been set up, because we are always afraid that a popular jury will be afraid to come. We can see that we are in terror and this terror is all the more significant today as the threat is still there, coming from the same ideology. This is why the AFVT is present, to represent all the victims who do not want to come to trial. Most of the victims came anyway, many hesitated until the last moment, we still have cases today of people who were still hesitating this morning but who finally testified. It is totally understandable. Fortunately, they had a start when they realized that it is important that we hear them and that their voices are important. I think it’s very important that we understand what it’s like to live with fear in our stomachs, to see how our life is completely disrupted after an attack. Of course we can rebuild ourselves but it’s a very long, very complicated process, it’s something that is risky, episodic, with back and forth. The life after is completely different from the life before. This is what victims come to the bar to say when they have the courage to come and talk about it.

It is very important that we hear them because the terror also comes from the fact that we do not dare to talk about itGuillaume Denoix de Saint-Marc, director and spokesperson for AFTVto franceinfo

It becomes a taboo subject. We do not want to hear from these victims. They are not asking for help, they are just asking to be heard. Out of respect, as a French citizen, it is important that we hear all these victims.