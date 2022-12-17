Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Almost a year after the fire that consumed more than 100 tejabanes in the area known as The holein San Bernabé, the family relocation began and starting tomorrow, in groups of eight, they will be relocated to Zuazua, residents assured.

The victims themselves, who will pay for their new homes, began to remove sheets, plastic and cardboard from the roofs after assuring that they already had the order from the Government of Monterrey to get ready to be transferred to Colonia Santa Elena, in Zuazua.

The order took them by surprise, since they assure that their departure was scheduled for 4:00 p.m. and they brought it forward to 7:00 a.m.

“We’re leaving tomorrow, we’re not ready, but now,” said Ana, one of the people who will be relocated.

“They changed our time, they want us to have everything ready early and where are we going to sleep and with this cold? That’s why we are already knocking everything down.”

On January 2 of this year, a strong fire left a home for more than 80 families who lived on said irregular land, to whom the Government of Monterrey promised to relocate, but when seeing what did not happen, the majority chose to rebuild their homes. cardboard and sheets.

Today, starting before 12 noon, two Monterrey Police patrols with more than seven officers, a Civil Protection van, as well as Public Services workers, who entered heavy machinery, as well as municipal personnel from the Secretariat of Human Development, with which in total there would be more than 40 people.

One of the houses that, according to the municipality, was in a state of abandonment was knocked down in half and although they were questioned if it was a demolition for relocation, they insisted that it was for the safety of the neighbors, since people came to take drugs.

Cleaning work was also observed in an area that was used for burning garbage.

“Right now they are going to clean up that area where they burn garbage, but they already told us that some families are leaving on Saturday, others on Sunday, and by the time they leave they are going to demolish everything, it was our turn at the Santa Elena Mission in Zuazua”, commented another of those affected by the fire.

Opinions about the change of address were divided since while some did agree, others criticized the fact that Mayor Luis Donaldo Colosio has promised them homes in Escobedo and yet they are given some to Zuazua.

Rocío Salazar, Director of Institutional Linkage at the Monterrey Human Development Secretariat, attended the place, who confirmed that they will support the first 25 families for relocation.

“Some families have already chosen to withdraw, some 25 families were chosen through a vulnerability diagnosis,” he said.

“Today nothing is going to be removed,” he said, “the only piece that could have been removed was due to a security issue that the neighbors themselves told us was abandoned and that the young people were going to take drugs.” .

A machine alerted a large part of the residents, because at first they believed that they were evicted even without having homes, but later the situation was clarified.

The victims assure that the Municipality told them that it has to do with the fact that the property will become an avenue that would connect Camino del Pastizal.

Within the irregular property, a small part corresponds to private land, so there are people who insist that they paid the owner and will not move from the place.