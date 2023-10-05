To solve the problem of the outflow of IT specialists in the Russian Federation, it is proposed to create programs to support “reverse” relocants. The idea is to reinstate returning Russians to work or help them find new employment, as well as provide them with psychological assistance, temporary housing and material benefits.

This proposal was put forward by the authors of the article “Human capital in the IT industry, economic security and technological sovereignty” (Izvestia has read it). The study was published in the September issue of the All-Russian Research Institute of Labor journal “Social and Labor Research”.

In 2023, there is a stable demand for IT specialists – 120 thousand such vacancies were published in January-August, the press service of the All-Russian Research Institute of Labor told Izvestia. They added: salary offers are growing most for workers with six years of experience – they are willing to pay them from 150 thousand. At the same time, the demand for beginning IT specialists is practically satisfied in the market, the institute emphasized.

“The number of specialists who left the country is estimated at approximately 100 thousand people. About half of them have already returned, that is, a maximum of 60 thousand remain abroad. At the same time, the number of people employed in the industry is estimated at almost 740 thousand, and the deficit is more than 500 thousand,” said Associate Professor of the Department of Corporate Management and Innovation of the Russian Economic University. G.V. Plekhanov Maxim Maximov.

Therefore, according to the expert, even if all the IT specialists who left the Russian Federation return, the shortage of personnel will remain.

