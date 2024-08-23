Naruto It is one of the most important manganime of Shuēisha, the ninja world created by Masashi Kishimoto came to refresh the image of the shinobi, and although several stages of the protagonist of the saga have already ended and the journey continues with his lineage, it seems that despite the changes, we all want to continue seeing the blue-eyed ninja and there will be a great possibility of doing so legally and for free.

The anime starring Uzumaki will be available on an Amazon channelalthough the details are still a mystery, however, it is just a matter of waiting.

JP Villaneuva, Viz Media’s senior director of digital distribution, had this to say about the new surprise:

“With the launch of a dedicated linear channel and VOD offerings, fans can now experience the iconic adventures of Naruto Uzumaki 24 hours a day. This addition not only enriches Freevee’s anime library, but also provides an exciting new way for fans to interact with one of the most celebrated anime franchises.”

Besides, It was announced that the channel Naruto It won’t be the only thing coming to the free, 24-hour platformmore anime like Accel World, Bakuman, Blue Dragon, Buso Renkin, Captain Tsubasa, Death Note, Infini-T Force, Inuyasha, Inuyasha Final. Act, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, K, K: Seven Stories, MEGALOBOX, Ranma ½, Reborn, Sailor Moon Crystal, Terraformars, Knight and Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will also have their own space. However, the release dates are yet to be revealed.

Naruto 24 hours a day and for free! An excellent time is coming. Remember that the saga is made up of the anime adaptations of Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and the manga delivery that is in serializationBoruto: Teo Blue VortexThe ninja path has just begun!

Where can I watch Naruto?

Naruto It is one of the most important ninja shonen in manga and anime.the installment is available on the Crunchyroll platform, but it is excellent news that we will have it for free and in a continuous broadcast of the title on a new medium.

Masashi Kishimoto’s title brings together more than 1,000 episodes from the different anime installments of his saga.

