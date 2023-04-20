Last week Capcom announced that it will have a new event dedicated to its next star game of the year, Street Fighter 6, delivery of fights that little by little has revealed many veteran fighters who arrive to the relief of many. It will last half an hour, so there would be several game modes revealed.

Everything will start at 3 pm on the Pacific and 4 pm in the case of Mexico City. And you can see it right here or on the official channel of the game on YouTube.