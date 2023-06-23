“Titanic”the acclaimed and award-winning film that tells us the tragic love story between Rose DeWitt and Jack Dawson, which takes place aboard the ocean liner that sank during its maiden voyage, is trending again. The film, directed by James Cameron, once again captures the attention of users due to the disappearance of Titana submarine that carried five people to see the remains of the popular boat.

On what platform can I see “Titanic” in Latin Spanish?

After the film’s theatrical re-release for the celebration of its 25th anniversary, it was announced that the streaming platform Star+ would once again be available “Titanic” for the entire Latin American region. So far, it is not on Netflix or HBO.

Also, for fans of nautical mysteries, there is the option to watch “Mysteries of the Titanic”, a documentary directed by James Cameron and starring Bill Paxton. In this film, the director, other filmmakers, and scientists explore the wreck of the famous ocean liner, allowing a glimpse of the actual remains of the ship.

How much does it cost me to join Star+ in Peru and Latin America?

Star Plus is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of Disney Plus. If you choose to contract Star Plus separately, you will have a monthly cost of 38 soles in Peru. On the other hand, if you choose the Combo +, which includes Disney Plus, the price will be 45 soles.

What did James Cameron say about “Titan”?

In an interview with ABC News, the Oscar winner said that many people involved in underwater expeditions have expressed concern about the trips offered by this company. According to the director, many experts in the field of deep-dive engineering expressed concern, even sending letters to the company arguing that what they were doing was too experimental to carry out with passengers and that additional certifications were required.

“I am struck by the similarity to the Titanic disaster itself, in which the captain was repeatedly warned about the ice ahead of his ship, yet he sped into a field of glaciers,” he said.