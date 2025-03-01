03/01/2025



Updated at 2:2:00 p.m.





The Mascletà todaylive at ABC, this Saturday, March 1. As every day, he enjoys the pyrotechnic shot of the 14.00 hours on the occasion of the Fallas of Valencia from the emblematic cathedral of the gunpowder of the Town Hall Square.

The Mascletà has been in charge of the Pyrotechnics Peñarroja of the Vall d’Uixó (Plana Baixa) with the title «Tacaeta». The company, founded in 1985, stands out for its design and execution of all kinds of pyrotechnic shows and for collaborating with the ‘El Hormiguero’ television program.

The guests of the Mascletà to see it from the balcony of the City Council have been the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant; the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé; the Secretary of State for Territorial Policy, Arcadi Spain; the vice president of the European Parliament, Esteban González Pons; The spokesman of the Popular Party, Borja Sémper, as well as the Paralympic athlete José Antonio Mari, the actress Barbara Goenaga and regional houses and local boards of Falleras de Manises, Meliana, Massamagrell, Massanssa and Moncada.

To get to the Mascletà de las Fallas, it is possible to detail that the Valencia center is cut from 12 to 14.30. Therefore, it is advisable to travel in public transport As MetroValencia, service that has three stations -colón, xátiva and Bailén- very close.