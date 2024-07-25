The 2024 edition of the event begins this Friday (26 July) in Paris, but is already under investigation for suspicions of corruption

The 2024 Olympic Games begin this Friday (26 July 2024) in Paris, France, and run until 11 August. The event, although it has not yet started, is already surrounded by suspicions of corruption.

In June 2023, the Committee organizing the 2024 Paris Games was the target of investigations into alleged corruption cases, involving suspicions of misappropriation of political funds and favoritism. Solideo (the construction company for the Olympics) was also under investigation.

According to the French Public Prosecutor’s Office, the operation carried out in Saint-Denis was part of two preliminary investigations opened in 2017 and 2022 related to contracts awarded by institutions linked to the organization of the games.

Despite being recent, and with investigations still ongoing, this is not the first case of involvement of entities linked to the games in corruption cases – such as the last 2 editions, in Tokyo, in 2021, and in Rio de Janeiro, in 2016.

Read below some cases of involvement in alleged corruption cases involving the Olympic Games.

TOKYO (JAPAN) – 2020/2021

In December 2023, Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, pleaded not guilty in a district court. The former executive of Japanese advertising firm Dentsu, who has been in jail since 2022, was accused of receiving $1.4 million in exchange for awarding contracts for the games.

According to the indictment, Takahashi received bribes from companies including Sun Arrow, which produced the plush version of the Olympic mascot Miraitowa and the Paralympic version, Someity.

In another investigation, Dentsu and 5 other companies face allegations of bid rigging.

The Games in Japan were scheduled to take place in 2020, but were postponed to 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

RIO DE JANEIRO (BRAZIL) – 2016

The controversies surrounding the edition range from the choice of the city to host the event to alleged fraud in bidding for sports and infrastructure works that were part of the Olympic project.

Rio was chosen to host the 2016 games 8 years earlier, in 2008, in Copenhagen, Denmark. At the time, it competed with Tokyo (Japan), Madrid (Spain), and Chicago (United States).

Years after the event, in 2019, former Rio governor Sérgio Cabral he said who had brokered the purchase of votes from members of the IOC (International Olympic Committee) so that Rio de Janeiro could host the 2016 Olympic Games.

The statement was made during testimony to federal judge Marcelo Bretas, who is responsible for Lava Jato in the 7th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro. Cabral was one of the targets of Operation Unfair Play, an offshoot of the Rio operation, which investigates irregularities in Brazil’s successful bid to host the 2016 Olympic Games.

According to Cabral’s testimony, 9 of the 95 voting members were bought, in total, for US$ 2 million in 2008. The amount was allegedly deposited abroad by businessman Arthur Soares – known as King Arthur, due to the fact that he was the largest supplier of labor to the state – to the president of the International Athletics Federation, Lamine Diack, who distributed the money to the purchased members.

The information, at the time, was released by the portal Uol.

In his testimony, the former governor said that among the votes bought were those of swimmer Alexander Popov, two-time Olympic champion in the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle events in 1992 and 1996, and that of Ukrainian Sergei Bubka, 1988 Olympic champion in the pole vault. Both denied the accusations.

According to Cabral, negotiations regarding Rio’s candidacy to host the Olympic Games began in 2008 with the visit of Carlos Arthur Nuzman, former president of the COB (Brazilian Olympic Committee), and João Havelange, former president of FIFA.

In 2017, Nuzman became temporarily arrested for the alleged vote buying for the 2016 games. He was released days later and the arrest was replaced by precautionary measures.

In the same year, was reportedas well as Cabral, by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) in Rio de Janeiro due to the alleged scheme to have Rio de Janeiro chosen as the host city for the games.

SOCHI (RUSSIA) – 2014

According to a 2013 report by opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics cost more than four times the initial estimates. The allegations alleged that a corruption scheme led by Putin and oligarchs linked to the government embezzled $30 billion.

According to the report, the Sochi games were the most expensive since 1998, costing more than double the average.

LONDON (ENGLAND) – 2012

A BBC investigative report in 2004 revealed a scheme to try to influence the decision on who would host the 2012 Olympics. At the time, an IOC member, Bulgarian Ivan Slavkov, was filmed talking about how to influence the votes of the organization’s members. At the time, the IOC requested an investigation into “alleged inappropriate conduct” by its ethics committee.

SALT LAKE CITY (USA) – 2002

In 1998, 4 years before the 2002 Winter Games, which took place in Salt Lake City, United States, allegations came to light that IOC members had accepted bribes to ensure that the North American city hosted the event.

According to BBCan investigation by the United States Department of Justice showed that, in addition to money, land, university scholarships and even medical treatments were offered.

The scheme, which led to the expulsion and suspension of delegates, was exposed by IOC member Marc Hodler. The repercussions were also seen in the IOC’s Olympic bid rules, with the establishment of price limits for gifts to delegates and prohibiting members from being part of commissions that visited candidate cities.