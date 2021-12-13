The Miss Universe 2021 had its final ceremony on the night of December 12 and several television channels broadcast this important event, which has been held for seven decades in the world. This contest not only seeks to reward beauty, but also the human quality of the participants, remembering that the winner of the contest must do works of social action during her reign. In the case of Peru, the model Yely Rivera has the objective of giving the crown to her country after 64 years.

Live: Miss Universe 2021 minute-by-minute broadcast Miss India is the new Miss Universe Andrea Meza placed the crown on the winner. The representative of Paraguay is the first finalist and that of South Africa the second. Andrea Meza says goodbye to Miss Universe The Mexican was moved to tears as she took the Miss Universe stage, preparing to deliver the crown. The members of the qualifying committee are deliberating In moments we will meet the new Miss Universe. The finalists give their final parade They modeled to the rhythm of “Hallelujah”, performed by Israelite musicians. The finalists will face each other with their answers While one candidate answers the contest question, the other two will have noise-proof headphones. They were asked what advice they would give young women in dealing with today’s pressures. These are the contestants who reach the top 3 The representatives of South Africa, India and Paraguay could be the new Miss Universe. Miss Philippines spoke in favor of COVID-19 vaccines He gave his opinion in favor of the vaccination passport, noting that it will support more people to be inoculated. “We must cultivate inner beauty,” said the representative of Paraguay. The contestant was questioned about the “bodyshaming”, and pointed out that the inner beauty must be worked so that it is reflected on the outside. The South African contestant was questioned on social media He believed that people should have the opportunity to redeem themselves if they misused their virtual platforms. Start the round of questions The contestants will choose the name of one of the members of the Selection Committee at random to be asked the question. They will remain in Miss Universe! Representatives from Paraguay, Colombia, South Africa, the Philippines and India made the top 5. They will be one step closer to taking the crown. The misses dazzled on the catwalk The members of the top 10 surprised the audience and judges. The contestants were graceful They dominated the Miss Universe runway with their ball gowns. Start the parade in evening gowns The members of the top 10 model to the rhythm of the American singer Jojo. Miss Chile is the participant with the greatest social impact The Latin American contestant will take home the award for Impact Wayv. She leads the organization Volunteers for Children, which seeks to educate children. Miss Nigeria was the winner of the national costume contest Steve Harvey congratulated the contestant. We finished meeting the members of the top 10 We will continue to see representatives from The Bahamas, France, the Philippines, France, Colombia and Aruba. These are 5 of the selected Paraguay, Puerto Rico, the United States, India and South Africa go to the next stage. In moments the top 10 will be known They will go on to the next stage of the Miss Universe. The swimsuit parade dazzled the public During this, the presenters indicated what are the professions and aspirations of the 16 contestants. The swimsuit parade begins This is the first walk of the members of the top 16. Andrea Meza will be the new presenter of Telemundo After handing over the crown, she will fulfill her dream of being a television host. Andrea Meza takes the stage She spoke about how important it is to empower women, something she has been able to do during her short reign. Venezuela and South Africa are the last selected The participant spoke about her first experience in professional acting. Paraguay and the Philippines close to the crown The contestant from the Philippines is a favorite. Many of his followers are present at the gala, and they shouted when they heard that it will go on to the next stage. Vietnam and Aruba advance to the semifinal The Vietnamese contestant pointed out that Miss Universe is a space “for women, to raise their voices.” The selection committee chose 15 of the 16 semi-finalists The other position will be defined by a vote of the followers of Miss Universe. India is one of the favorites and goes to the next stage The candidate did an imitation of a cat, amusing the public. Britain and America are one step closer to the crown The English participant seeks to use her platform to empower women. The Bahamas and Japan remain in competition The contestant from Japan said she found inspiration in Miss Universe 2007, who was an example of an Asian woman when there was not so much representation. Puerto Rico is the fifth semifinalist. The Puerto Rican participant taught Steve Harvey to dance. This is the first group of 5 semifinalists, 3 of whom are Latin American. Singapore and Panama will go to the next stage It is the first time in 30 years that Singapore has reached the semi-final. France and Colombia go to the semifinal They are the first two selected. They are the members of the selection committee Marian Rivera (actress – Philippines), Adriana Lima (model – United States), Adamari Lopez (actress – Puerto Rico), Rena Sofer (actri – United States), Rina Messinger (former Miss Universe – Israel), Lori Harvey (empress – United States), Iris Mittenaere (influencer – France), Urvashi Rautela (actress – India). The selection committee reveals its process They indicated that they are looking for an authentic woman, confident of herself, and willing to take on the role for the next year. This is the 70th edition of Miss Universe Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente lead. Yely Rivera, the Peruvian contestant, was introduced At the start of the gala, all the participants are named. The queens took the stage All the participants paraded during a musical presentation. Natalia Jiménez opens the gala The singer performed “My hands are burned.” The Miss Universe 2021 begins The final gala of the beauty pageant begins, which is held in the city of Eliat, Israel. In a few minutes the 70th edition of Miss Universe 2021 will begin Just 16 minutes before the start of the new edition of the most important beauty contest in the world: Miss Universe 2021. Also, we will see our Peruvian representative, Yely Rivera who will compete with another beauty queen from more than 100 countries. Attentive!

Oricia Dominguez, Miss Portugal; Michelle Colón, Miss Puerto Rico; Luiseth Materán, Miss Venezuela; Débora Hallal, Miss Mexico; and Lalela Mswane, Miss South Africa, are some of the beauty queens with the best chance of winning the pageant.

The important ceremony will take place at the Universe Arena in the city of Eilat, Israel, the gateway to the south of the country, which has an oasis that stretches on the shores of the Red Sea. The perfect setting to receive the glamorous participants.

The Miss Universe 2021 contest will be held this Sunday, December 12 and in Israel it will air on December 13. Find out here what the starting time is according to the different countries in the region:

The beauty pageant can be seen live on the Telemundo channel. You can also follow the contest with the Telemundo applications on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Likewise, you will have the option of viewing special content related to the contest through the Telemundo YouTube.

You can watch all the LIVE programming of Telemundo through its official website Telemundo Now at the following address: www.telemundo.com.

If you have Megacable, you can enjoy this gala through channels 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD), and not miss anything from reality.

If you have access to the Totalplay platform, you can access the Telemundo channel through channel 277.

Through the Izzi application you can also enjoy the ceremony through channel 205.

People affiliated with the Sky signal can watch Telemundo live through channel 214 for a standard signal and 1226 in HD.

If you do not have the tools to be able to watch the contest on television, you have the option of connecting to La República Espectáculos to be able to follow the minute by minute of all the incidents of this contest.

.