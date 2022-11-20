Relive the best moments of the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Fans in Qatar 2022.
Fans in Qatar 2022.
Music, pets and a call to unity. This was the opening ceremony.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 20, 2022, 10:46 AM
This Sunday begins the football festival, the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in the midst of the greatest controversy in the history of this championship. Follow here, minute by minute, the inaugural event.
Follow: (Ecuador vs Qatar LIVE first match World Cup 2022 live)
After the presentations, the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Al Thani took the floor. The ceremony then closed with a fireworks display.
K-Pop makes Al Khor vibrate
BTS singer Jungkook sings along with Qatari Fahad Al-Kubaisi on ‘Dreamers’.
Remember Shakira at the World Cup
During the review of the World Cup songs, the unmistakable ‘Waka Waka’ sounded, performed by the Colombian Shakira, who in recent days announced that she would not perform at this World Cup.
A tribute to all the world
In an exciting mix of choreography, mascots and symbols, the World Cup in Qatar commemorates the history of this football festival. During the presentation, the official songs of the last tournaments were played and their mascots were present to give way to La’eeb, this year’s mascot.
Morgan Freeman comes on stage
Morgan Freeman performs alongside influencer Ghanim al-Muftah, calling for respect and inclusion in the world.
Morgan Freeman kicks off the ceremony
With a video, recalling its history and with the voice of Morgan Freeman, the opening ceremony of the World Cup begins.
At the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, former French soccer player Marcel Desailly presented the World Cup.
News in development…
November 20, 2022, 10:46 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Relive #moments #opening #Qatar #World #Cup
Leave a Reply