Monday, November 21, 2022
Relive the best moments of the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in Sports
0


Fans in Qatar 2022.

Fans in Qatar 2022.

Music, pets and a call to unity. This was the opening ceremony.

This Sunday begins the football festival, the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in the midst of the greatest controversy in the history of this championship. Follow here, minute by minute, the inaugural event.

Follow: (Ecuador vs Qatar LIVE first match World Cup 2022 live)

After the presentations, the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Al Thani took the floor. The ceremony then closed with a fireworks display.

K-Pop makes Al Khor vibrate

BTS singer Jungkook sings along with Qatari Fahad Al-Kubaisi on ‘Dreamers’.

Remember Shakira at the World Cup

During the review of the World Cup songs, the unmistakable ‘Waka Waka’ sounded, performed by the Colombian Shakira, who in recent days announced that she would not perform at this World Cup.

A tribute to all the world

In an exciting mix of choreography, mascots and symbols, the World Cup in Qatar commemorates the history of this football festival. During the presentation, the official songs of the last tournaments were played and their mascots were present to give way to La’eeb, this year’s mascot.

Morgan Freeman comes on stage

Morgan Freeman performs alongside influencer Ghanim al-Muftah, calling for respect and inclusion in the world.

Morgan Freeman and Ghanim al-Muftah.

Morgan Freeman kicks off the ceremony

With a video, recalling its history and with the voice of Morgan Freeman, the opening ceremony of the World Cup begins.

At the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, former French soccer player Marcel Desailly presented the World Cup.

News in development…

