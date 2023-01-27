Relive the best moments of Kobe Bryant on the anniversary of his death

Kobe Bryant, the 24th player of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, died on January 26, 2020. and that episode shocked fans of this sport of shooting.

A helicopter crash in California ended the life of the ‘black mamba‘ as they called him on the playing field, this to separate his private life from his sports life.

As a tribute to his legacy, here are some of his best moments.

Arrival at Los Angeles Lakers

He arrived on July 11, 1996 in exchange for Vlade Divac. This, after the Charlotte Hornets chose him at number 13 in the draft. At that time he was 17 years old, according to the portal TyC Sports.

First NBA Ring

His first championship in this competition was in the year 2000. It was his fourth season. A couple were then added to his collection, in 2001 and 2002.

Achieve 81 points: the second best mark

It was running in 2006 and a game was being played between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Raptors. Kobe Bryant scored 81 points in a single game, which is second only to Wilt Chamberlain.

change number

The five-time NBA champion died at the age of 41 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people who were on board.

The ‘Black Mamba’ began the 2007-2008 season with the number 8 on its back, but went to 24.



MVP in the NBA

This basketball player averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assistswhich gave him the first and only NBA MVP, mentions the Mundo Deportivo media.

Get 60 points in your last game

He was already 38 years old and was closing his sports career and in a game against the Utah Jazz he scored 60 points.

