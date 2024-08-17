The presenter went to his hairdresser in February of this year; before that, he received a tribute from fans at his doorstep in December 2023, when he turned 93.

Presenter and businessman Silvio Santos was last seen in public on February 1, 2024, when he went to the salon of his friend and faithful hairdresser for 40 years, Jassa, to cut and dye his hair. Silvio died this Saturday (August 17, 2024), at the age of 93, due to bronchopneumonia, but he had already been away from TV for almost 2 years.



Reproduction/Instagram – @jassajj Silvio Santos getting his hair dyed at Jassa hair salon, in February 2024

On the presenter’s birthday, on December 12, 2023, the team from the program “Fofocalizando” made a surprise at Silvio Santos’ house to record a party for fans. “I am very grateful for this gift from the fans. The idea is sensational and gives me the energy to come back”said the presenter at the time.



Reproduction/Fofocalizando (12.Dec.2023) Silvio Santos at a birthday party organized by fans

Before that, one of his daughters, Patrícia Abravanel shared a video of the communicator with his grandchildren on November 25, 2023, Thanksgiving Day.

“For those of you who miss my dad, I’m going to show you a little bit of our Thanksgiving celebration. As always, he didn’t miss the opportunity to make jokes. He made sure to read everyone’s gratitude notes and even made up some of his own to make fun of everyone!! Awesome!”she wrote.

The businessman recorded the last edition in charge of “Programa Silvio Santos” in September 2022, but the episode was only shown in February 2023. In the last recording, Patrícia asked Silvio about the reason for his departure, and he replied that he was with “too lazy to record”.

Watch the call for Silvio Santos’ last program (30sec):

CAREER

Silvio Santos was the son of 2 Jewish immigrants born in Ottoman Empirewhich ceased to exist in 1922. His father, Alberto, was from a region that today belongs to Greece, and his mother, Rebecca, from a city that is currently in Turkey. The presenter was born on December 12, 1930, in the Lapa neighborhood of Rio.

At the age of 14, Silvio began his career as a street vendor. He sold plastic covers to store voter registration cards. His talent for communication soon led him to radio, but he decided to return to work as a street vendor because he earned more.

He was drafted into the Army at the age of 18 and began serving in the Paratrooper School. Since a career as a street vendor was incompatible with that of the military, he worked as an announcer on a radio station in Niterói on his days off to supplement his income.

At the age of 20, the communicator began presenting shows and raffles in caravans of artists in São Paulo, which received the name “Caravana do Peru que Fala”. At the time, he graduated as an accounting technician from the Amaro Cavalcanti Technical School of Commerce.

Silvio decided to pursue an artistic career. He worked as a radio announcer on National Radio of Sao Paulo. To supplement his income, he created the magazine Games for Youwhich included crosswords, puzzles and riddles. It was sold in stores in the capital of São Paulo.



Reproduction/Wikimedia Commons Silvio Santos (above, right) with the team from National Radio from Sao Paulo in 1956. From left to right: Silvio Santos, Luiza Duarte, Alceu Teixeira, Marita de Luca, Paulo Rogerio, Reinaldo Barroso, Jose Russo, Helio de Alencar and Jose Rosa.

Television, however, would be the main stage for building his empire.

In the 1960s, Silvio Santos debuted in Paulista TV with the program Let’s Play Hangman. This was the beginning of a journey that would transform him into one of the greatest communicators in the country. His friendliness, humor and interaction with the public became some of his trademarks.



Reproduction/Wikimedia Commons Silvio Santos in front of Let’s Play Hangman, on TV Paulista, in 1960

In 1963, Silvio Santos launched the Silvio Santos Programinitially shown by Paulista TV. It was one of the first big hits in his career and played a crucial role in cementing his fame as a presenter.

THE Paulista TV turned TV Globo Sao Paulo in 1966. Silvio signed a 5-year contract.

In 1971, he bought 50% of the shares of TV Record. However, during your process of renewing contact with the TV GloboRoberto Marinho (1904-2003) conditioned the signing of the new contract on the non-acquisition of shares in the competitor. Silvio Santos accepted.

When the shares were put up for sale again, in order to avoid having his name linked to them and break the agreement with Marinho, Silvio bought the share of the station using the name of his friend Joaquim Cintra Gordinho. His share was maintained until 1989, when the station was bought by Edir Macedo.

Even before launching the SBTSilvio obtained the concession of TVS (TV Studios Silvio Santos Ltda.) in 1975. The channel went on air for the first time on May 14, 1976, from the tower of the old Continental TV.

In 1980, during the military dictatorship, the concession of Tupi TV was revoked. The broadcaster had accumulated debts with the Social Security and was accused of financial crimes. With the end of the company’s activities Tupi TVnew concessions were opened by the federal government.

In September 1980, the Ministry of Communications received documentation from 9 companies interested in the concessions, including SBT (Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão S/C Ltda.), of which Silvio Santos was one of the owners. Silvio’s group also opened a call for hiring former employees of Tupi TV.

THE SBT received in 1981 the concession of:

Radio Diffuser and channel 4 in São Paulo (SP);

Radio Marajoara and channel 2 in Belém (PA);

Radio Diffuser Piratini and channel 5 in Porto Alegre (RS);

channel 9 in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

The premiere of SBT It was on August 19, 1981. In an advertisement published in the newspaper, the new broadcaster said: “Today, at 9:30 am (Brasília time), tune in to TVS-Canal 4 and watch the federal government’s concession ceremony for the new stations of the Brazilian Television System. […] This moment will also mark the realization of ‘SBT’ on a national scale”.

The creation of the SBT marked the beginning of a new phase in Silvio’s career and established his presence as one of the greatest and most influential presenters on Brazilian TV. SBT became one of the main broadcasters in Brazil.

Outside of TV, Silvio was the owner of Baú da Felicidade and Banco Panamericano. He sold his stake in both companies in 2011. The stores were sold to Magazine Luiza, and the bank to BTG Pactual.

FAMILY

Silvio had 6 daughters from 2 marriages:

marriage with Maria Aparecida Vieira Abravanel – Cynthia61 years old, and Silvia53 years old;

marriage with Iris Abravanel – Daniela 48 years old, Patricia 46 years old, Rebecca 43 years old, and Renata 39 years old.

All 6 work or have worked in the Silvio Santos Group, with Silvia, Patrícia and Rebeca presenting programs on SBT.

Visual artist, Cíntia is the actor’s mother Tiago Abravanel36 years old.

Patrícia is married to the former federal deputy and former minister Fabio Fariaand Rebeca, with the football player Alexander Duck.

KIDNAPPING IN 2001

On August 21, 2001, Patrícia Abravanel, one of the presenter’s daughters, was kidnapped in São Paulo. At the time, she was 23 years old and was released after paying a ransom of R$500,000 on August 28.

The police arrested two of the kidnappers, but a third, Fernando Dutra Pinto, had managed to escape. Two days after Patrícia was rescued, Dutra Pinto broke into the property where Silvio and his family lived in Murumbi, an upscale area of ​​São Paulo, and took the presenter hostage.

Silvio was held hostage for about 8 hours before Dutra Pinto turned himself in. The current vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), was governor of São Paulo at the time and participated in the negotiations. The kidnapper died in prison on January 2, 2002, victim of cardiac arrest.

FILM PREMIERES IN SEPTEMBER

The kidnapping of Patrícia Abravanel will be addressed in “Silvio“a film about the presenter scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 12. According to Imagem Filmes, the film will feature “behind the scenes happenings that were never shown”. Rodrigo Faro plays the adult version of Silvio.

Watch the trailer for “Silvio” (2min2s):

