Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Relive, minute by minute, Santa Fe’s victory against América at El Campín

March 15, 2023
Relive, minute by minute, Santa Fe’s victory against América at El Campín


Santa Fe vs. America

Fight between Esneyder Mena (left) and Jospe Enamorado (right).

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Fight between Esneyder Mena (left) and Jospe Enamorado (right).

The match was played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

Independiente Santa Fe received América de Cali at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, in the game that closes the eighth day of the 2023-I League. The match ended 2-0, with goals from José Enamorado and José Aja.

Those led by Harold Rivera, who last week entered the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, were now looking for a victory that would take them out of the bottom of the standings. A defeat, on the other hand, sent them to last place.

For its part, America returned to compete after 17 days, after the postponement of its match against Junior, from the seventh date, for a concert at the Pascual Guerrero stadium. A win left Alexandre Guimaraes’s team as the leader. Could not.

Relive the game here:

Lineups of Santa Fe and America

