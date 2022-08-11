First introduced in NBA 2K11, ‘Jordan Challenge’ returns with enhancements that will excite any sports fan.

Michael Jordan He is one of the great protagonists of NBA 2K23. The famed Chicago Bulls player has been confirmed as the cover star, and while he’s not the only basketball icon putting his face on the 2K title, there’s no doubt that part of the experience will revolve around him. This is demonstrated by ‘Jordan Challenge‘, a game mode that reviews the player’s career through challenges and lots of information that will excite more than one fan.

Jordan Challenge will have 15 challenges that review the player’s careerJordan Challenge originally premiered in NBA 2K11, but the authors of the new installment consider that it is the perfect time to remember the legendary path of the player from his first games at the University of North Carolina to his last shot with the Chicago Bulls. Something to be done through a game mode with 15 challenges with several improvements compared to the edition released in 2010.

The Jordan Challenge Upgrades

The challenges of NBA 2K23 will take us through some of Jordan’s most iconic games, so 2K has decided to introduce us to each of these contexts through changes that show the passage of time. On the one hand, the challenges will have a complex system of video filters that recreates the television experience of watching these matches as they were broadcast in the 1980s and 1990s, accompanied by headlines, lyrics, graphics, and other broadcast elements that they will evolve as we progress through the game mode.

Each match will have a preview interview with a star who was part of the momentAlthough this already gets us fully into each of the games, in 2K they want to go further to excite basketball fans. That is why the confrontations will be commented by the analyst Mike Fratello, better known as The Tsar, because he lived the Jordan experience from all perspectives. And, to understand the greatness of this legend, each of the 15 challenges will feature a preview interview with a star who was part of each of those parties.

Challenge Jordan does not forget the rewards for the player, and that is why the challenges offer three goals that will transform into stars as soon as we complete them. If we get 40 stars, we will unlock unique items for the mode MyTEAM Y My career. As for the challenges, you can see below a list with all the games that we will play in NBA 2K23 to understand how the legend of Jordan originated.

1982 National Championship: University of North Carolina vs. Georgetown

USA team basketball training in 1984

1986 Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2

1988 NBA All-Star Game

1989 Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5

1990 Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

1990 Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

1990 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3

1991 NBA Finals, Game 5

1992 NBA Finals, Game One

1995 Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

1996 NBA Finals, Game 6

1997 NBA Finals, Game 5

1997 Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers

1998 NBA Finals, Game 6

Jordan Challenge, a way to remember the legend

Fans of any generation will enjoy the story of Michael Jordan’s career2KAnd what are the reasons why the authors decided to bring back Jordan Challenge? According to the 2K websitethis is a great opportunity to explain the player’s mythical trajectory to the new generations: “One of the main differences between our audience in 2K11 and 2K23 is that many of our current players never had the experience of seeing Michael Jordan play in person or live on television.

“Everything they know about the player is from short clips, YouTube videos, and/or stories from family members who watched a man win six NBA championships in a single decade. In the NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenge, fans of any generation will be able to enjoy the definitive story of Michael Jordan’s career through our fully immersive narrative experience“explains 2K.

NBA 2K23 is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series next September 9. If you want to know more about the 2K installment, keep in mind that several trailers have already been published showing the graphical power of the matches and the improvements in the gameplay, with a special emphasis on shooting, defense and more.

More about: NBA 2K23, 2K, Michael Jordan and Game Mode.