Mohamed Salah sent a message for more religious tolerance at Christmas: The Egyptian posted a picture of himself and his family in front of a decorated Christmas tree on social networks. There was therefore a lot of headwind from the Muslim community – but also encouragement.
Mohamed Salah is an icon in both football and beyond. In his native Egypt he is a popular hero and is revered. He was also always very popular with all of the football clubs he played for – especially recently with Liverpool FC. This is due on the one hand to Salah’s achievements on the pitch, but also to all of his activities away from it.
Salah regularly donates to good causes and also campaigns publicly for important issues, such as women’s rights in the Islamic world. The reserved, humble and down-to-earth 28-year-old tries to use his influence to do good.
At Christmas, Salah once again set an example: Although he is Muslim, the Egyptian celebrated the festival with his family in a Christian way with a Christmas tree and gifts. This can be seen in photos that Salah posted on social networks.
Salah himself did not write anything about it, but only provided the pictures with Christmas tree emojis. As expected, he got some headwind from the Muslim community. Directly under the post on Twitter it says, for example: “That is why Mohamed Elneny is the Egyptian king and not you.” The answer has over 6000 likes. Another post accused him of forgetting his religion: “They have their rituals, we have our religion.” And these were the kindest statements.
Salah also received a lot of encouragement for his gesture. His friend and former teammate Dejan Lovren spoke of a “powerful message”, and some Muslims also took the picture positively and wished Salah a merry Christmas. It is a message from Salah that should not be underestimated, promoting more religious tolerance and better coexistence.
