Let’s take a break in this aqueduct of parties. I suppose you will be as lost as I am without the processions, which are the hands of the clock of these four days. Without them nothing is different from August except that we do not wear flip flops. That is why I am going to propose you some premieres that have reached our (luckily) more and more screens.

For doing a mischief I have thought to start with ‘Pray for us’ (appropriate title for these days of recollection), although it is not a 13TV film or the biography of a saint. It is rather a horror film, which mixes religion with a lot of fright, where a reporter decides to investigate the Marian apparitions that a girl has supposedly had.

It is not like ‘The devil’s lawyer’ (1977) or the terrible Antonio Banderas (who has quite a few bad ones) ‘The body’ (2001). That’s because the religious part is just the exotic setting in which to frame a typical genre film and get a ‘Warren File’ (2013) in Lourdes with the touch of maestro Sam Raimi. To the children of the eighties I give you the incentive to find the protagonist of ‘The Princess Bride’ (1987) Cary Elwes (you have to see how badly we age the handsome) in the footage of such an overloaded film.

Now I am going to talk to you about a woman who would not have lasted even a concert in these politically correct times, since it would go against her and Twitter would have assassinated her. I’m talking about Billie Holiday, one of the most important singers of the 20th century in the United States and by extension in the rest of the world. And in this paragraph that you finish reading, all the words of the title of the film that I present to you are already included: ‘The United States against Billie Holiday’.

A musical biography that runs through his troubled life, where he had a relationship with drugs, the FBI, his family, fame and love like that of Putin with his opponents. The tortuous existences of musicians do well on screen since the soundtrack accompanies and the portrayed person is known and attractive. But with those wickers something good does not always come out, as is the case, despite the Oscar nomination of the protagonist, Andra Day. The routine performance and the washed-out story will make us feel the uneasiness of a child without candy in a procession.

If with ‘Ben-Hur’ (1959) or ‘Espartaco’ (1960) you have not had enough suffering in Holy Week, here I bring you a fairly conventional Swiss drama (despite the festive pretenses that is presented), which approaches in too much to the melodramas of Douglas Sirk and is titled ‘The horizon’.

It turns out that Switzerland is not only a land of banks, chocolates and watches, apparently there are also farmers who suffer persistent droughts, as if they were Spaniards under Franco’s aegis. It turns out that in addition to Heidi growing up happy in the countryside, there were other children, like the protagonist of this film, who lives happily in the countryside while her world collapses due to the irruption in her parents’ marriage of a (dear) friend of her mother. It turns out that Switzerland is not just a land of opaque accounts, but of opaque sentiments. This story under Murcian temperatures in the Alps in the seventies is seen with more curiosity than interest.

Now we enter a land unknown to me. And it is that Japanese cartoons, once they take me out of my basic references, are like footnotes in a book, which nobody ever reads. That is why I can tell you little about the latest adventure that some boys are running (whose hair seems permanently electrified) in Digimon adventure: Last Evolution‘.

The animation is correct for the parameters of these films, the characters gain depth as they get older and I suppose that the fans will even cry knowing that, presumably, it is the last appearance of their heroes (do not despair, that this can be like the farewell of Miguel Ríos, who has been retiring for twenty years).

Cinema is safe. That we have a week, and an April, of cinema.