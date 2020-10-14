Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra has issued the ‘Begin Again’ guideline and has given permission to start many services including metro. However, the government has not decided to open religious places.

The opposition party is rooted in the BJP and the government to open religious places. The Governor also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and requested to open the religious place. The ruling parties have raised strong objections to the term used in this letter.

Metro service will start

The Maharashtra government has decided to allow the running of metro trains in Mumbai in a phased manner from tomorrow. After getting permission from the government, Mumbai Metro has said that trains will start operating in the city from October 19.

@MumMetro is thankful to Government of Maharashtra for allowing metro operations. We have already initiated safety inspections and trial runs, and are set to restart passenger operations from Monday, 19th October 2020, 8:30 am. #MissionBeginAgain #HaveANiceDay – Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) October 14, 2020

As per the guidelines, the government also allowed the reopening of all government and private libraries from Thursday for which the Kovid-19 protocol would have to be followed.

Local weekly markets will also be allowed to reopen outside the prohibited zones. It will also include animal markets. For the purpose of reducing congestion, markets and shops will be allowed to open two additional hours from tomorrow till nine o’clock.

The government has decided to stop sealing with indelible ink for domestic passengers arriving at various airports after the Kovid-19 investigation. Similarly, checking of the health of passengers at railway stations and stamping on them will also be stopped.