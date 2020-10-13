Mumbai: Politics has started regarding the opening of religious places in Maharashtra amidst the ever increasing cases of Corona. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari that it will be decided to reopen religious places after thorough review of the situation related to Kovid-19 in the state.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray wrote a letter in response to Koshyari’s letter on Monday, saying that the state government will consider his request to reopen these sites.

Koshyari had said in his letter that three delegations have asked him to reopen the shrines. Thackeray said in his reply that it is a coincidence that the three letters that Koshyari has referred to belong to BJP officials and supporters.

‘Are you suddenly secular?’

Koshyari has been associated with the RSS and has been the BJP’s vice president. In a letter to the chief minister, the governor said, “Have you suddenly become secular?” In response, Thackeray asked whether Hindutva meant only reopening of religious places for Koshyari and did he not? Opening means being secular.

Thackeray said, “Is not secularism an important part of the constitution, in whose name you swore when you were governor?” It is also important to protect. Implementing and ending the lockdown suddenly is not correct. ”

Explain that BJP and MNS are demanding to open religious places in Maharashtra. Today BJP also demonstrated in many places about the opening of religious places.

SC to hear demand to stop fake profile and objectionable content on social media, Center seeks response