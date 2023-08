How did you feel about the content of this article?

Iraq ranks 18th among the most persecuted countries in the world | Photo: Disclosure/Open Doors

The leader of a Christian church in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, was ousted from office after Abdul Latif’s government created a decree that allowed state interference in the institution.

According to the NGO Portas Abertas (an international organization that supports Christians persecuted around the world), the political measure, which violates the country’s constitutional principles, caused Louis Raphael Sako to be expelled from his home.

He believes that the reason for the decision was retaliation after a peaceful pronouncement he made against an ally of Latif, Rayan al-Kaldani, creator of the Babilônia project, associated with a political party that “ignores religious minorities”.

The religious leader said he had asked the government for an explanation of the measure and was waiting for a response. He had to move from Baghdad and is currently in Kurdistan, according to the NGO.

The organization made an official statement, asking the government to reconsider the decision, as it is “a discriminatory action against non-Muslim religious minorities”.

“We are concerned about the president’s decision, both because of the lack of response to requests for clarification on the reasons for this attitude and because of the silence of parliament and the prime minister, which could result in serious damage to the local Christian church”, say the representatives. from Open Doors.

According to the NGO, the decree is unprecedented in the country and concerns Christians living in Iraq, which is in thelist of the 50 countries who most persecute Christianity in the world.