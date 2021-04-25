Religious fanaticism and misinformation They have blocked the advance of coronavirus vaccination in three regions of Bolivia, authorities reported, while the worsening of the pandemic led the city of Cochabamba to reduce circulation hours, in an attempt to contain the spread of the disease.

Anti-vaccination campaigns by some religious cults and misinformation about the severity of the disease have slowed down the immunization process in the eastern departments of Beni and Pando, as in southern Potosí.

“We could see that a fantasy was conjectured around the Covid-19 vaccine, for example, they say it’s the mark of the beast and that is why they will ask you for a license for everything, “said the Beni departmental assembly member, Claribel Sandoval, who denounced an” intense “campaign against the inoculant by some evangelical churches, the newspaper reported. Page Seven.

According to Sandoval, these evangelical groups they ask people not to get vaccinated because they will be part of “this world environment that has already received this mark of the beast.”

A nurse gives a woman the first dose of the vaccine developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm. Photo Xinhua

“Is incredible but I heard it from colleagues and sisters who should be getting vaccinated and spreading another type of message, “he said.

According to the Bolivian Ministry of Health, Beni is the region of the country with the least amount of vaccines applied, where only 22% of the total doses delivered were administered by the Government.

Although initially the Departmental Health Service (Headquarters) attributed the delay to the lack of connectivity or equipment to raise the records, the disinformation campaigns they present a new problem and part of the population is reluctant to take doses.

Problems

Faced with this situation, the head of epidemiology at Beni Headquarters, Antonio Castro, warned that no more vaccines will be delivered until the doses are finished and specified that, if not used, the entity will request its return before its expiration date.

“If the expiration date is approaching and they are still unused, we will request that they be shipped back to us by plane. SIt would be outrageous to let them get lost“, he wielded.

Also in the neighboring region of Pando, despite having 41% progress in the application of the doses, the authorities still have problems with the vaccination plan in rural areas, said the director of the local headquarters, Danny Mendoza.

“In rural areas we have the same problem as in the whole country, people don’t want to get vaccinated“said Mendoza, who attributed the lack of interest to fear of the vaccine and even to the misinformation that was generated about coagulopathies.

The southwestern region of Potosí, on the border with Argentina, also registers low vaccination rates with 30% of the application of the first dose, something that the authorities tothey cause misinformation, particularly in rural areas.

In fact, a community leader from the north of that region, Sebastián Felipe Gabriel, recently downplayed the severity of Covid-19 and stated that “people always die” and “This disease only occurs in the city and not in the countryside.”

Meanwhile, Bolivia is hit by a new outbreak of the pandemic, with 1,501 positives – mostly concentrated in the towns of Santa Cruz, La Paz and Cochabamba – and 25 deaths in the last day.

In total, the country already accumulates 296,892 infected and 12,783 deceased from the beginning of the outbreak.

Given the deterioration of the pandemic, the city of Cochabamba, the third most populated in the country, decreed a reduction in circulation hours, which will only be enabled between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., valid until at least May 7.

The authorities also ordered limiting the activities of restaurants, venues and event centers to less than 50 people, and sporting events must be held with 15% of the public.

Meanwhile, public transport will work with 75% capacity without passengers unemployed and it was also decided to strengthen control in the markets so that biosecurity measures are complied with, such as the mandatory use of face masks.

Source: Télam

PB