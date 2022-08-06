Recently, a well-known portal published an interview with a former member of a religious association known as unification churchwhere he revealed that he was banned from watching anime for being ‘devil thing’.

The identity of this woman is unknown for obvious reasons but she is currently around 30 years old. She revealed that as a child she suffered from many hardships and restrictions due to this cult. All because she was forced by her own parents to follow those beliefs. This church tried to control not only her life but her feelings and preferences.

Years after suffering from the above, he affirmed ‘my whole life was stolen’. back then ‘[cuando era niña] I thought that the doctrine of the cult was something that I absolutely had to follow, and that it was everything in this world.’ He suffered from many limitations.

This person commented “Even if I wanted to watch a famous anime, they would tell me, ‘That’s the anime of Satan (devil), so don’t watch it.'”. Once they told him that, they went so far as to wash his eyes with water.

He couldn’t even love who he wanted. She revealed that she had a boyfriend in high school but her mother found out. She told him that she should repent for violating what she ruled unification church and had to quit.

What is the Unification Church that regards anime as the devil?

The unification churchwhose full name is Holy Spirit Association for the Unification of World Christianityis a religious movement founded by Sun Myung Moon in South Korea in 1954.

It has between one and two million members today; is known for sponsoring education projects, art and more. But also for tax evasion, arms trafficking and exploitation of its members.

In the latter case they are forced to make large donations to the coffers of this organization, to the point of being bankrupt. This person who speak about anime and the devil notes that he initially accepted the cult.

Especially since they threatened her with going to hell if she didn’t. But when her family went bankrupt she left her home, and freed from the clutches of the association she was able to think for herself.

