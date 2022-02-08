Reverends, rabbis and other religious leaders on Tuesday urged Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to permanently halt plans to create a children’s version of Instagram, in a letter sent by advocacy group Fairplay and its Children’s Screen Time Action Network. , as reported by the Reuters agency.

Since last September, Instagram has put plans on introducing a kid-friendly version of the sharing app on hold, as opposition to the project grew.

“After much thought and prayer, we affirm that social media platforms that target immature brains, practice unethical data mining, and are inspired by profit motives are not a tool for the good of children,” the statement said. letter, signed by more than 70 religious leaders.

Instagram and its parent company, Meta Platforms formerly Facebook, have come under intense scrutiny over the potential impact of their services on the mental health, body image and safety of young people, even after whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked documents. insiders about the company’s approach to younger users.

In December, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, was questioned by a Senate panel on the safety of children on the Internet. A coalition of state attorneys general has also opened an investigation into Meta for promoting Instagram to children despite potential harm.

Meta has said that the leaked documents have been used to give a false image of the company’s work. She has also said that the idea of ​​Instagram for kids seeks to offer a safer and more dedicated place for younger users to participate in the service.

Instagram, like other social networks, has rules that prohibit those under 13 from joining the platform, but it has said it knows it has users under that age.

The letter from the religious groups, which cited the Bible, the Koran, Pope Francis and the Buddhist monk Thích Nht Hnh, called on Zuckerberg, as someone who has said religion is “very important” in the past, to recognize the spiritual and secular concerns about the project.