Gear is a language that a warrior uses to protect himself during the fight in war, but what does this have to do with religion or religiosity? Unfortunately, after a period of neglect, it became apparent to people that the religious groups spread in the Arab and Islamic world, at the forefront of which the “Brotherhood” group, used religion and religiosity as an armor to achieve their strategic goals. Many people who used to chant during their lives that “Islam is the solution” did not realize the essence of this slogan, that it is a right by which political goals are to be achieved. Islam, as a religion, is the core of Muslims’ lives, and all their affairs revolve around it. However, the Islamic groups that raise this slogan did not aim in reality except to reach power at the ballot box at times or through military coups at other times. And once they reach power, the truth about them becomes clear. They are political parties who have taken religion as a ride, to achieve their hidden goals.

When you meet with some of the followers of these groups and ask him: Are you a political party? He says to you with confidence, no, and he swears by the heavy faith on that, but with the period of what is known as the Arab Spring, their secret was revealed to people, for they were in fact preparing for that stage. We witnessed the Muslim Brotherhood’s race to rule Egypt after the popular revolution, and the matter is clear in Tunisia and other countries that opened a door for them to reach power.

There is a deception that took place over the past years. These groups were promoting themselves that it was an enlightened thought of the moderate religious group that wanted people to return to the religion of God in groups. Other than what they used to promote for themselves, after they took power in some countries, they became fiercer than civil political parties. Islam was not over the cog that they protect from behind when someone criticizes them, and they say to him that you do not criticize this person or that thought, but you are really criticizing The command to Islam. This link between their parties and Islam favored the people’s compass to their theories, but the fact that was exposed is that they are a party that has hidden agendas that only those who pledge allegiance to their imam know about. As for the general public, they are a vehicle to achieve those goals, so you find in these groups classifications of their activities that many of their followers do not know. There are preachers, thinkers and theorists who people see addressing the sentiment of religiosity among the general public, and there are parallel organizations to that organization, including financial activities in which a group of them specialize, and they have established many profitable commercial projects, and there is the military organization that raised the slogan of “jihad” against the enemies, and others. This is from parallel organizations. If these groups were honest with the people, they would have said from day one: They are political parties who want to rule, and then we will see those who follow them.

* Emirati academic