Religions | Today, the European Court of Justice gives its verdict on the name lists of Jehovah’s Witnesses – previously found to be illegal

While going door to door, Jehovah’s Witnesses have collected people’s names, addresses and information about their family relationships.

European The Human Rights Court will issue its decision today on the name lists collected by Jehovah’s Witnesses. It is about the lists that Jehovah’s Witnesses have made in connection with their preaching work.

They have included, among other things, people’s names, addresses and information about their family relationships. Lists have been made, for example, for smartphones and on paper.

The data protection commissioner intervened in the matter already in 2012. Commissioner Reijo Aarnio considered that data had been collected from people without permission. When visiting homes, Jehovah’s Witnesses had collected information about people’s family background, religion and concerns, for example.

According to the Data Protection Commissioner, the collection of personal data has been an activity directed by the religious community of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and the data constitutes a personal register.

In its decision the following year, the Data Protection Board came to the position of the authorized person. The Helsinki Administrative Court, on the other hand, ruled that the municipality is not a data controller, because no personal register has been established for the information processed by the members.

Thing has since been dealt with in the Court of Justice of the European Union and the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO).

In the summer of 2018, the EU Court issued a preliminary ruling in the case at the request of the Supreme Court. According to it, a religious community such as Jehovah’s Witnesses is a data controller when it processes personal data collected door-to-door. In practice, the decision means that Jehovah’s Witnesses, as the data controller, should comply with the regulations regarding the protection of personal data.

In its decision issued in December 2018, the Supreme Court considered that the lists were against the law, because there was no consent of the subjects to make them. According to KHO, the community of Jehovah’s Witnesses cannot allow religious practitioners to collect personal data in connection with preaching work without asking for permission.

According to the law, it is at least theoretically possible to organize preaching activities in such a way that permission is always requested in advance.

“The collection and other processing of personal data in connection with the door-to-door preaching work requires that there are conditions in accordance with the Personal Data Act. As the data controller, the association is partly responsible for meeting these conditions,” KHO stated.

Jehovah’s the religious community of witnesses has said that the compilation of the lists is about the personal religious activities of each preacher.

“Society and no person or any religious community is the joint registrar of any notes containing personal information that Jehovah’s Witnesses make in their personal door-to-door preaching work. It is a question of a completely personal decision related to religion, which the community cannot control,” the community stated in its response to KHO.

According to the community, the collection of data does not constitute a joint register.

“In summary, a short note taken by an individual Jehovah’s Witness in a religious ministry either does not contain personal information or, if it does,” is outside the scope of the General Data Protection Regulation.

of the Union according to this, it is about notes that do not violate people’s privacy.

“Individual Jehovah’s Witnesses can also write down their own points of view and their thoughts about which biblical topic could be discussed at the next visit. Making such a note does not violate the resident’s right to privacy.”