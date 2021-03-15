Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Religions The Malaysian government is appealing the verdict that allows Christians the word of Allah

by admin
March 15, 2021
in World
0

Authorities believe allowing the word of Allah to non-Muslims will lead to confusion.

Malaysia the government has complained court’s decision last week, according to which Christians also have the right to use the word “Allah” from God.

News agency AFP reports that it has seen documents that the government is “dissatisfied” with the solution and has taken the matter to a higher court.

In Southeast Asia Malaysia has a multi-ethnic population of about 30 million, including practitioners of many religions.

Islam is a religion of conquest. There are about 60 percent Muslims, less than ten percent Christians.

The word Allah is a stick of contention that has been rubbing in the earth for a long time. The word has been given justice, and at worst, the controversy has led to violence.

Last week, a court in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, overturned a decades-old law that only Muslims are allowed to use the word Allah.

Christians have argued that the word Allah, quoted from Arabia, has been used in the Malay language for centuries, i.e. also among Christians.

According to AFP, the Malaysian authorities, on the other hand, have justified their position on the grounds that allowing Allah to non-Muslims will lead to confusion and may entice Muslims to convert to Christianity.

Bolivia: four months of preventive detention in a penitentiary for Jeanine Áñez

