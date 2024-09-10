Religions | The booking of an anti-gay preacher in Jyväskylä was canceled – “Significant damage to reputation”

Religions|Gradia, the association of education authorities, canceled the space reservations for its ballroom from the organization that brings to Finland an anti-gay preacher from Kenya who proclaims miraculous healings.

Jyväskylä On Monday, the educational association Gradia has canceled the space reservations of Parannunteo ja Pyhyyden palvustyö Suomi ry for its ballroom after the true nature of the event became clear to the association.

Helsingin Sanomat told on Mondaythat an organization belonging to Pentecostal-charismatic Christianity brings to Finland the “prophet of the Lord”, a Kenyan By David Owuor. In his ecstatic sermons, he strongly condemns, among other things, homosexuality and promises miraculous healings.

Director of Gradia, Jyväskylä’s educational municipality corporation Anssi Tuominen says that the municipal association received many contacts from its stakeholders and also from its own staff after the newspaper Central Finland last week Tuesday wrote about the matter.

“Our facility manager had understood that it was some kind of Christian singing event. With the feedback, he asked for further clarification from the organization and heard from them that there is nothing strange or anti-gay about the activity,” says Tuominen.

Premises rent remained in force, but when the amount of critical feedback seemed to increase, Tuominen brought the matter up again.

He says that since it is at least a partial conflict of values ​​with Gradia, he made the decision over the weekend that the space lease will be cancelled.

What does a partial value conflict mean?

“I haven’t studied the organization’s website and I didn’t find out their values ​​in depth. However, such highlights have been put into the air that it is a significant damage to our reputation that this kind of thing happens in our premises. We emphasize equality and the fact that everyone can be themselves and exactly the way they want to be.”

Gradia is one of Jyväskylä Pride’s partners.

The education board association had already announced the decision on Monday before Helsingin Sanomat later the same day published his own article on the subject.

Qwuor is scheduled to preach in several Finnish cities in October.

According to the organization bringing the preacher to Finland, there would be events not only in Jyväskylä but also in Helsinki at Meeting Park Oasis, in Turku at hotel Caribia and in Tampere at hotel Ilves.