Religions Russia arrests Siberian sectarian leader Vissarion, considered by followers to be born again Christ

HS journalist Jussi Konttinen met with former traffic police Vissarion in Siberia in 2003 and asked if he was the Savior. Efforts have been made in the community to get rid of the monetary economy, but there are also satellite dishes and a Nissan SUV.

Russian security forces have arrested the leader of the Siberian denomination, the Last Testament Church Vissarionin and other sect leaders, according to Reuters.

Authorities said the sect is suspected of using psychological pressure to get money from sects, which would have harmed the health of the followers.

Vissarion is a former traffic police, under his civilian name Sergei Torop. He founded the Last Testament Church in a remote place in the Krasnoyarsk Territory in Siberia in 1991.

Vissario photographed in 2016.­

The area, called the Promised Land, has been inhabited by at least 3,500 members of the sect over the years. The community is ecologically and self-sufficient. Sectarians mostly eat cabbage, pumpkin, potatoes and other roots. In recent years, dairy products and eggs have also been allowed for adults.

Vissarion and at least two other sect leaders were taken by bus to the helicopter and flown away on Tuesday. According to the RIA news agency, they face up to 12 years in prison.

HS supplier resident in Siberia Jussi Konttinen has visited the Vissarion community on a couple of occasions and written about his experiences in his book Siberia (2019). In 2003, he was able to meet Vissarion and ask if the man was the Savior.

“Who, in fact, is Jesus Christ, and what His true nature is — no living thing knows. Except he who is He, and he who begot Him. A life that was 2,000 years ago in Israel – yes, that’s my life, ”Vissarion replied.

Container said that sects in the promised country had clearly failed in their attempts to get rid of the money. Residents were allowed to work outside the community for a couple of months a year. Of the wage income, a 20 percent church tax had to be paid, half of which went to the maintenance of buildings and half to the Church of Vissarion.

The center of the community is called the Sun City. Vissario and the 300 members he blessed have lived there. Others live in dozens of small villages in the area.

In the sunny city you can see satellite plates and washing machines, horses are replaced by tractors and mini excavators, Konttinen observes. One member of the church leadership drove a Nissan SUV.

“The promised country must have gone like this Orwellin In the animal revolution: some are more equal than others, ”Konttinen wrote.

In the first During his visit, Konttinen said that he was impressed by the kindness of the members of the community, but on his second visit a couple of years ago, several grievances struck his eyes.

“Cohabitation has acquired familiar features from the Soviet Union: a cult of personality, a poorly functioning co-ownership, an effort to create a new kind of person … it is a shame if the experiment fails. It is easy to mock the faith of the people of Vissarion, but it would be hard to think that a differentiated urban sheet would be the only possible way to live, ”Konttinen wrote.

The most sacred work of the Church of Vissarion is The Last Testament, consisting of texts composed of the appearances of Vissarion, the apostle Vadimin by. Vusarion’s interview with Image magazine in 2003 by Jussi Konttinen had also become part of the last will.