Religions | Once a week, the swimming hall in Helsinki is filled with women splashing freely – completely without men

For many Muslim women, the Jakomäki swimming pool is the only place where they can exercise in the water. Women-only slots are booked in minutes.

Jakomäki the main door of the swimming hall is guarded by a porter. Tall man, tattooed hands.

It’s Tuesday. It’s two o’clock in the afternoon. The porter watches for the next six hours so that no man enters.

The women’s swimming session is about to begin. There is a small queue in front of the swimming hall door.

“As-salaam alaikum”, the lady arriving greets the others.

Portsari checks the name from the list printed on paper and the reservation code from the customer’s phone.

Amal, Nisreen, Samira, Zahra, Najya, Aaesha, Madina…

Not everyone has to give their name. Portsari remembers them.

Swimming Hall is small. It can accommodate 35 swimmers.

There are two pools. The smaller one is shallow and 10 meters long. Even the big pool is really small, 25 meters long. It has three tracks.

The swimming pool is one of the few places where women in Helsinki can swim together. During the women’s shifts, the lifeguard is always a woman.

There are three shifts a week. Tuesdays at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

If you want to book a shift, you have to be quick. Places run out in less than five minutes. The reservation system opens one day before the start of the shift. Some women set an alarm on their phone to remind them.

The system was introduced a few years ago. Before that, the women were queuing in the courtyard of the swimming hall. In the rain, in the cold. There were often more than a hundred women in line. Most of them stayed out.

The first women’s shift was organized eleven or twelve years ago. Jakomäki swimming hall team leader Teemu Raatikainen can’t remember the exact year.

He says that the name of the women’s shift was initially the Muslim shift. The name was changed later so that other women could also swim.

Yet almost all visitors are still Muslim.

Where are track-rage fitness swimmers? At least not in Jakomäki.

In the big pool, you can swim calmly and the water flows. Some hold onto the edge of the pool and chat. Sometimes someone floats in the middle of the track.

There are 16 women and two children in the swimming pool. Half of those who made a reservation have not come. Although all shifts are always fully booked, the first one always has the fewest visitors. Shifts cannot be canceled from the reservation system.

Nisreen Hussain water runs in a bigger pool. He advances towards the springboards.

“Hey!”

Hussain is a Muslim and therefore does not want to swim in mixed shifts. The presence of men would make you feel uncomfortable. Jakomäki swimming pool is one of the only places where he can move in the water.

A yellow-black swimsuit covers Hussain’s hands, a turban covers his hair. Sometimes he swims in the company of women even without a turban and a covering swimsuit. Not today, for practical reasons. Hussain doesn’t want his hair to get wet. The swimsuit was chosen by chance.

Hussain is a regular customer. He has been going to the Jakomäki swimming pool for ten years. He tries to go swimming every Tuesday.

The doctor has recommended water running. Hussain suffers from MS.

“Some are sick, need to swim.”

Hussain’s journey to the hall is long. He lives in Meri-Rastila. She would like more shifts for women only, in other swimming pools as well.

Many other women hope too. People come to Jakomäki from far away, for example from Espoo and Vantaa.

In Jakomäki women’s turn, swimming is not about performance, but about relaxed togetherness. Several women have come to Jakomäki to spend time with friends.

Hussain is also swimming with his friends By Bayan Faeq Rashid and Samira Suleimani with. They always come in groups. After swimming, they usually go for a walk, shop or eat together.

All have not covered themselves in the swimming pool. Zahra Peikin dark hair is in a ponytail. Her swimsuit has an animal print. Pink, dark blue and white spots.

It’s women’s turn to feel safe, she says. Peik is also a Muslim.

Neither Peik nor any of the other women want to be photographed in the pool.

Peik is his friend in the swimming hall By Najya Ehsan with. Peikki thinks the swimming hall is quieter than usual today. He says that he started going to Jakomäki’s swimming sessions already in 2012. He doesn’t go to other swimming halls.

Peik is a baker-confectioner. Shoulders get stuck at work.

“That’s why I need to swim.”

Jakomäki swimming pool is closed from the end of May to the beginning of September. In summer, Peik walks in nature and cycles. He doesn’t go swimming. Not in land spas. Not in lakes. Not in the sea.

She’s not sure how other people would feel about the burkini, a cover-up swimsuit worn by some Muslim women.

Amal Adan17, is an exception.

Almost all the swimmers there visit the Jakomäki swimming pool regularly, but Adan is there for the first time in a long time. He last visited the Jakomäki swimming pool as a child with his mother.

“Probably six years ago.”

Adan went to swimming school in Jakomäki. Since then, he hasn’t been to the swimming pools. He hasn’t been able to. Adan prefers to do other sports.

Adan has come to replace the gym class at the high school. The teacher suggested that if you can’t participate in swimming due to, for example, religion or allergies, you can swim elsewhere or walk.

Adan swims backstroke and breaststroke. Finally, he asks the swimming supervisor to fill out a performance sheet for the school.

She is wearing a burkini. Adan could also swim among women in a less covering swimsuit. But my burkini is new, Adan wanted to try it on.

Blue and pink diamonds are printed on the fabric. Adan says that his mother bought it from Itäkeskus.

Jakomäki swimming hall the women’s shifts are attended by many women who have just learned to swim. Many are still learning. In a shallow pool, women swim with a red swimming pole. Floats and running belts are also available.

Mahya Ghulamjan has recently learned to swim.

Madina Albakova sits on the edge of a large pool and twirls swimming goggles in his hand. He is wearing a gray swimsuit and knee-length swim shorts. The hair is in a bun. The locker key ring in the dressing room is wrapped around it.

Albakova has come to swim with her friend and this child.

Albakova is afraid of water. He went to a swimming school in Vantaa a couple of years ago. He goes to Jakomäki because he wants to learn to swim better.

“Swimming is important for everyone.”

Albakova has also visited the Yrjönkatu swimming hall once. There are also women’s shifts. Many swim naked. Albakova thought it was funny.

Albakova managed to buy a monthly ticket to Yrjönkadu, but on the second visit she found out that men also work in the swimming hall. The ticket was not used.

“Because I’m a Muslim. I can’t swim in the presence of men.”

It’s getting close to four o’clock. Albakova is the last to leave the pool. Everyone else is already washing or getting dressed.

Aaesha Ghulamjan dries her daughter Mahya’s hair after swimming.

Hair dryer rumbles in the dressing room. Aaesha Ghulamjan dry her six-year-old daughter Mahyan hair. Ghulamjan puts on a checkered shirt and hands Mahya a colorful jumpsuit.

Other women dress up too. For dresses, skirts, scarves. Some have high heels. Everyone covers their hair.

Then they leave.

The next women are already waiting outside.