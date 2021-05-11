Religions In Germany, Catholic priests defy the Vatican and bless same-sex men

This week, more than a hundred priests across Germany are planning to bless same-sex couples. Thousands of priests have signed a petition to allow blessings after they were banned by the Catholic Church.

Catholic the church is no longer up to date on the reality of sexual and gender minorities, says one of more than a hundred German priests who defy the Vatican this week by blessing same-sex couples.

In March, more than 2,000 priests, theologians and other members of the Catholic Church signed a petition to allow the blessing of same-sex couples, news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

The Vatican declared in March that priests should not bless same-sex couples, even though many priests have already done so in Germany, for example. According to the Catholic Church, homosexuality is not inherently a sin but same-sex sex is.

American According to the Pew Research Center 86% of Germans accept homosexuality.

German priests and dioceses have joined the Love to Win (Liebe Gewinnt) petition and are hosting several same-sex couples ’blessing events across the country this week.

“As a church, we must recognize that sexuality is a part of life. Birgit Mock To AFP.

The German archbishops have resisted the blessings.

Pope Franciscus approved the denial of blessings in March, which sparked disagreements within the church and surprised many because he has been more flexible about homosexuality than any previous pope.

The Pope has met gay couples and encouraged them to raise their children in faith.

In a documentary on the life of the pope, published in March, Francis says that homosexuals are children of God and must have the right to a family. However, the Pope’s position has been that same-sex men should not be married in the church.

Homosexuality acceptance is becoming more common around the world, including among religious people, is emerging From Pew’s research.

Among Christians, Catholics are the most accepting of homosexuals.