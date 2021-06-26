No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Religions Henna and Juhan punished for premarital sex – People living in Finnish religious communities tell how they have been pressured to marry young and what has followed

by admin_gke11ifx
June 26, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Those who lived in the Mormon Church, the Pentecostal movement, conservative Lestadianism, and Jehovah’s Witnesses told HS how it feels when there is pressure from the faith community to marry far too early.

For subscribers

Eleven Finns shared their experiences of pressuring marriage in a religious community. The life stories of the interviewees were amazingly similar. Picture: Petri Rotsten / HS

Johanna Malinen HS

2:00

Fatal the night came just before Juhan was due to go on a mission abroad.

The same had happened in a relationship that had lasted for more than a year. It was then that Henna and John had settled the matter with the leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Mormon Church. The young couple had acknowledged their actions and had the opportunity to improve their habits.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: