Religions.. From a cause of conflict to a mechanism for peace
No one disagrees that erroneous religious interpretations have been and still are one of the causes of conflicts, conflicts and wars between nations, peoples and states, since their inception until now, but what everyone should realize is that this was never a defect in the messages of religions or an educational defect in the meanings of their texts, but rather an error. In the interpretations of some of its adherents, from the extremist religious groups, and the interpreters of its texts, as they employed it to serve self-serving purposes, in addition to the political Islam groups that reject development and enlightenment and insist on bringing the past in, and work to perpetuate a vision of religion that makes it a cause for conflict .. In this regard, the UAE was The United Arab Emirates, thanks to its wise leadership, was the first to see this imminent danger, and worked to confront it by affirming the essence of the message of religion in the lives of peoples and nations, which is represented in spreading love and peace, which would make religion a mechanism for peace and not a cause of hatred and conflict, and the UAE succeeded Thanks to its wise policy and tolerant initiatives, at the heart of which is the initiative of the Document of Human Fraternity, and the initiative of the Abrahamic Family House, in attracting many countries of the world and its international organizations to work alongside it to achieve the same goal. However, the difficult question remains: How can the message of religions be achieved in order to become a mechanism for peace on the ground?
Addressing misinterpretation of religious texts
Addressing misconceptions in religions that make them a cause for conflict requires exerting intensive efforts at various local, regional and international levels, building on previous efforts, and involving all parties concerned with peace and peaceful coexistence, and taking from the UAE efforts and initiatives in tolerance and peaceful coexistence and confronting extremism and terrorism, and other measures. Initiatives of states and bodies, as an intellectual and institutional starting point for them, and these efforts should include medium and long-term strategies and plans, to identify the causes and causes of differences, whether resulting from religious interpretation with the intention of employing texts for personal purposes that have nothing to do with the true religion, or those resulting from the leniency of some governments with Certain ideas and manifestations are insulted by disrespect for religions and their symbols, and extremist groups exploit them to spread their poison in society to perpetuate their religious ideology that frames conflict and rejects peaceful coexistence.
It is preferable that the effective treatment to achieve this desired goal be characterized by being long-term and long-term, and it is suggested that in order to be more successful, it should not overlook the political aspects that extremist groups exploit in employing religions for destruction and sabotage. Within the plans and strategies to address the issue of misinterpretation, which employs religions and religious texts to fuel conflict, despite the fact that their common true message is peaceful coexistence, peacemaking, and love for all.
And because this treatment is related to beliefs deeply rooted in the hearts of people of different religions, Arab governments should take the necessary measures to respect religions and their symbols when talking about them in the media, and when launching activities aimed at renewing religious discourse by purifying the heritage of what was attributed to religion to perpetuate the pattern of erroneous interpretations, because Showing some disrespect for religion and its symbols, even if it was with good intentions, or unintentionally, has negative effects on the degree of citizens’ acceptance of what they are told, even if it is true, and achieving this requires a systematic media philosophy to achieve that goal, which is circulated worldwide Arabic, and all media outlets adhere to it.
No one disagrees that the Abrahamic Family Home initiative meets the specifications that must be met, in every mechanism intended to address the phenomenon of extremism and terrorism, whether it is regional or international. The treatment requires all departments concerned with that file to highlight the positive role of the common values between the three monotheistic religions, from By focusing on common values and setting aside controversial issues between religions, preserving the existing coexistence relations between the followers of the three monotheistic religions, and relying on them to build new relationships between the followers of the three Abrahamic religions, in a way that enhances rapprochement and deep mutual understanding of the religious identity of the followers of each religion, given that This is a prerequisite for achieving success in the desired treatment, and this is what the Abrahamic Family House was established for in the United Arab Emirates, based on an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, announced on February 4, 2019. .
The Emirati experience is a driving force to achieve the goal
The focus on the Emirati experience in tolerance and peaceful coexistence does not come as a positive impetus on the path to confirming the message of religions as a mechanism for peace, such as the desire for self-glorification, but rather comes based on facts and objective foundations witnessed by the far and near, as the “Abrahamic Family House” initiative provides a safe space and climate It is appropriate for acquaintance and communication between followers of religions in an environment characterized by security and stability, as the United Arab Emirates provides common spaces for people to get to know each other, respect each other, and learn more about the religious beliefs of others in a deeper and more objective way, by getting rid of prevailing stereotypes and establishing a state of Convergence through discussing common issues, contributes to discussing controversial issues with greater comfort and a more spacious chest.
Given that it is a global capital of tolerance, both religious and political, the United Arab Emirates attaches great importance to the role of clerics and their institutions in interfaith dialogue, so it has been keen on the participation of senior Islamic, Christian and Jewish clerics in the dialogue in their capacities, as clerics in their societies enjoy a great deal of legitimacy and respect. And credibility, and this does not mean that interfaith dialogue should be limited to clerics, but should also be expanded to include academic and intellectual groups that include sociology and psychology researchers, political psychologists, public policy experts, and media professionals, and the culture of dialogue should be transferred to the public, by transforming it To a broader dialogue that includes the largest number of people, is balanced and achieves the greatest possible benefit, instead of the current dialogues that are limited to the religious and political elite only.
There is no doubt that the expansion of the circle of dialogue between religions will positively affect the activities of such dialogues in the region, because it neutralizes religious differences, with the passage of time and deepening the experience, and works, in return, to activate the common aspects, and this is the intended point of the dialogue between religions.
Difficulties in interreligious dialogue
Confirming the essence of religions as a mechanism for achieving peace requires everyone to work to avoid the difficulties that impede dialogue between followers of religions, including the absence of structure and good preparation for dialogue activities, and the focus of the interlocutors on religious and theological issues, without a precedent for acquaintance, which makes them non-constructive dialogues, as each party hides some His real positions on the other side, in addition to the fact that the dialogue is limited to religious and theological issues often leads to misunderstanding, and this is a negative that must be addressed in order to activate the dialogue between religions. Discrimination between what is religious and what is political, and this has a negative effect arising from the bad exploitation of religion for the narrow political interests of groups or individuals, and these accusations did not escape the initiative of the Abrahamic Family House, despite the good intent and the nobility of the goal, as this initiative was specifically a target for religious groups Extremists who dealt with the initiative in a hostile spirit, realizing the role that this initiative can play in affirming the message of peace and tolerance that represents the essence of religion.
In addition, there are other difficulties that impede the dialogue between followers of religions, including the difficulty of evaluating the dialogue and its outputs, as the indicators of the success of previous interreligious dialogue conferences were limited to the dialogue itself, without evaluating its issues and outputs.
The Abrahamic Family House initiative can overcome these difficulties through a proposal to establish a general secretariat for the Abrahamic Family House Cultural Center, which will be responsible for systematically evaluating, following up and monitoring the activity of interfaith dialogue, and working to correct the misconceptions that are being promoted about this initiative, through a process For continuous dialogue and a series of activities and programs that inform large segments of opinion leaders from the media, clerics, thinkers and intellectuals about this experience through visits and tours that are arranged on the sidelines of forums, panel discussions and research programs.
The misperceptions of the dialogue process, resulting from the tense relations between the people of religions in the region, represent one of the difficulties that impede the dialogue between the followers of religions, as these perceptions lead each party, when attending the dialogue meetings, to defend his belief by affirming the positive image of his religion and removing the negative perceptions about it. Instead of focusing on strengthening common faith and humanity between religions, and benefiting from them to serve humanity, and this is a gap that must be addressed in order for religions to turn from a cause of conflict into a mechanism for peace, especially as it can lead to counterproductive results by increasing rigidity in understanding religious beliefs, which is what stands as an obstacle to Learn about commonalities with other religions. Which makes the dialogues seem to some as if they are a means of deception, which is likely to backfire, and does not lead to significant results or benefits, or at the very least it involves unrealistic talk that has no share of application on the ground.
The house of the Abrahamic family is a model of dialogue for harmony between religions
The aim of proposing the establishment of a general secretariat for the cultural center of the Abrahamic Family House within the institutions of the Abrahamic Family House is for the general secretariat to be a model for dialogue and harmony between the three religions, as it works to avoid delving into differences, focuses on common values between the Abrahamic religions, and adopts a new philosophy that leads the path of dialogue All of it to the common denominators, so that the affirmation of the human unity of the followers of the religions becomes entrenched in the minds of the people, without prejudice to the constants of any of the three Abrahamic religions, through the promotion of formal and informal communication between the participants in the dialogues of the followers of these religions to achieve a degree of familiarity between them, which softens the atmosphere and contributes to In activating dialogues, while making sure to share symbols expressing unity and diversity in these dialogues.
From the dialogue of religion to the dialogue of life
During interfaith dialogues, clerics, researchers, and thinkers discuss different readings of religious concepts, such as the roots of the Prophet Abraham, the meaning of jihad, or the status of the Virgin Mary in Islam and Christianity. This contributes to providing new readings of religious beliefs with the aim of enriching critical thinking.
But what should be done, in order to transform religion from a cause of conflict into a mechanism for peace, is for interfaith dialogues to focus on issues of daily life, rather than focusing on issues related to religious beliefs only, and if this happens, the dialogues will reflect positively on their dealings with Social and political issues, including the rights and duties of citizens, the concept of citizenship, democracy and the economy.
This type of dialogue enhances acquaintance between participants of different religions by focusing on issues related to their worldly lives, especially since issues involving religious differences are often within the competence of clergy.
In conclusion, expanding the horizon of interfaith dialogue – so that it is not a closed dialogue between clerics, by placing it within a broader and broader framework that includes greater participation of the masses such as youth and women – is an urgent necessity and an important step towards strengthening the role of peace-building efforts between religions, and then achieving positive results in this way. situation in the Arab region. It has become necessary to move the dialogue between religions from a pattern based on elites and intellectuals to a type of grassroots public dialogue, and from a dialogue based on a top-to-bottom principle that focuses on religious theological issues to another pattern based on building human relations between followers of different religions and allowing They may continue interactions with each other outside the times of official dialogues and conferences.
Such was the success in the field of interreligious dialogue despite the modest changes that occur at the level of participants in interreligious dialogue, including a change in the way of thinking and the positions they take. Because success at the level of life dialogue is determined by the criteria of people knowing each other and accepting each other. Where trust, respect and friendship are achieved, this will necessarily lead to political and institutional change.
Emirati writer
