



The fifth edition of the interreligious dialogue “East-West: Horizons of Light”, organized by the Zen Temple of the Gorinkai of Fara in Sabina directed by the Zen Master Gianfranco Gentetsu Tiberti, was held yesterday at the Monastery of the Poor Clare Hermits of Fara in Sabina. This year's conference entitled “Seeds of peace between dunes of anger” was attended by speakers, in addition to Mestro Tiberti, HE Monsignor Cadieres, Parish Vicar of the Sanctuary of Santa Maria in Farfa and Imam SY Pallavicini of the Al Wahid Mosque of Milan, moderator Doctor Giovanni Alibrandi, Director of RAI. Simone Fratini, Vice Mayor of Fara in Sabina, brought greetings from the institutions.

“A unanimous appeal for peace that comes from all religions, against all fundamentalism. This demonstrates the importance of dialogue between religions and religious men of the great traditions of the world, especially in this period of wars and divisions, as also said by Pope Francis, in a sort of “piecemeal world war”. Religious leaders must commit themselves to finding a common territory of dialogue and brotherhood, which goes to the depths of human nature, orienting man towards the light of the spirit, and this commitment is a seed that must be cultivated with perseverance.” For this reason, stated Maestro Gentetsu Tiberti, “it is essential to continue that work of dialogue and exchange, which began in 1986 in Assisi at the instigation of Pope John Paul II”