Religion | Young people want to be baptized more often than ever – “I can’t really explain,” says Joonas Vesa, 15, who was baptized

Religion|Joonas Vesa from Lahti and Ida Hyvärinen from Helsinki received Christian baptism in connection with their own religious schools.

Young people more and more often decide to be baptized as religious school-aged people either before the religious camp or in connection with it.

Lahtalainen Joonas Vesa15, received group baptism in May a little before his own frip camp.

Vesa thought about getting baptized all spring, but there was no hesitation at the moment of the decision.

“I can’t really explain. It just felt like it was my own belief.”