Religion The bishop was ordained for the first time in more than 50 years in Uspenski Cathedral

Finland the number of bishops serving in the Orthodox Church rose to four on Sunday when Archangelite was ordained a new bishop Sergei.

He was elected to the office of Assistant Bishop in November by the Orthodox Church. The new assistant bishop is based in Helsinki, and his title is Bishop of Hamina. The duty of the assistant bishop is to assist the archbishop.

This was the first inauguration of a bishop in more than 50 years at the Uspenski Cathedral in Helsinki. The last time a bishop was ordained in Uspensk was in 1969.

The consecration was carried out by the Archbishop of Helsinki and all of Finland Leo, Metropolitan of Kuopio and Karelia Arsenic and the Metropolitan of Oulu Elijah.