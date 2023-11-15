Religion teacher in trouble. Breasts touched, kisses requested and inappropriate caresses. Reported by 9 students

Another professor of religion ended up in the storm, after the scandal that broke out in Tivoli and allegations of sexual assault on children. This time the case comes from a school Turinwas the principal a report the teacher in the Prosecutor’s Office for episodes ranging from 2018 to 2021. It all happened following the testimonies of nine female students. For the 55-year-old teacher it was the start Suspension but now there is also a judicial investigation underway. Inappropriate phrases, unwanted appreciation, caresses and hands on the thighs, on the knees, along the back. I am different – reports Open – the disputed episodes. In one case, the teacher would have put his hand on a student’s hips, putting his head on her shoulder, whispering “Uh, how good” and addressing her as “little pornstar“. The harassment also allegedly occurred in a distance learning lesson.

To a student, whom he had already asked a kiss “to be able to boast that the most beautiful girl in school” had kissed him, during the dad he would also have said enlarge the webcam image. In person, – reports Open – he would have touched her hair and neck on several occasions and insistently. It’s still. She would have addressed one student by addressing her as “you, with the very nice décolleté”, while to another, who had chosen the alternative time, she would have advised her to do religion: “You are a beautiful girl“, he would have told her “touching her breastcaressing her cheek, taking her nose between his fingers, pulling her towards him and telling her that she was dressed well”. The professor however denies any sexual intentions and defines his attitude “friendly” towards the students, denying any accusation. He paid compensation to almost all the students who were allegedly affected. In the next hearings they will be heard in court together with other classmates.

